the impact of the Tandem case on the Ibex 35

Repsol and CaixaBank and the impact on their price of the Tandem case

On April 14, both Repsol and Caixabank had two good trading sessions, respectively. However, the truth is that they already woke up with bad news. The imputation of those who were presidents of both companies in 2011: Antonio Brufau, who still holds the position in the oil company and Isidre Faine, then president of the bank.

In both cases, the magistrate of the National High Court, Manuel García Castellón charged the two with an alleged crime of bribery in the so-called Tandem case. It is a separate piece, number 21, in which the alleged commission by the two companies to former commissioner Villarejo is investigated so that he allegedly spied on the then president of Sacyr, Luis del Rivero in 2011.

The idea in short was to prevent del Rivero from taking effective control of Repsol, through the agreement with the oil company Pemex, to reach a third of its total shares. The role of La Caixa in all this matter is given by its shareholding presence, of 12.9% in the oil company.

From now on We analyze the effect on the price of the two companies. With key dates. The first on April 15, when it was imputed to the then presidents. That day, as we mentioned at the beginning the two values fell in the market: Repsol 1.63% and CaixaBank 2.05%. Immediate effect. From those levels to the current ones, we see a ascent in both cases: 2.6% for energy and 2% for the financial institution.

Repsol annual share price

The second key date passes through May 7, day in which, finally after some delay, Brufau and Fainé declared in the National Court as implicated. Both have admitted that they agreed to investigate Sacyr, but they refuse to hire Villarejo to do so. That day, Repsol shares barely moved and CaixaBank’s gained 0.93%. In both cases, with prices higher than its current price. Repsol traded 6% above Y CaixaBank 4% also exceeding its current levels.

The latest and most recent, leads us to look at July 8: day in which the imputation is extended to companies: Repsol and CaixaBank. Legal persons, therefore, investigated for this alleged hiring for crimes of bribery and disclosure of secrets. That day again, their values ​​fell in the market, 2.25% the energy company and 1.78% the bank. Its levels, lower than now: 3.5% more for CaixaBank and 1.3% for Repsol.

In short, since the charges began, which we recall, they have also addressed other members of both companies, Repsol fell 4% while the variation was barely appreciated and the price was equal in the case of CaixaBank.

Caixabank share price

But it is true that this, judicially speaking, has only just begun. Repsol has already indicated that it will fight back. In a statement to the CNMV, he stressed that will collaborate with justice without any restriction, while pointing out that her condition as investigated “has no consequence whatsoever on society, its governance or activity.”

And it warns that it will adopt “whatever actions are necessary in the field of the procedure in which it is investigated, collaborating its restriction with the justice in the clarification of the facts. Also for demand the responsibilities that may correspond to those who fail in the functions of surveillance and supervision.

The experts emphasize that one of the effects may be reputational damage for both companies. The last to do so, before the indictment of the companies, the president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, who has warned “Of risk and wear and tear” in this area for managers and companies. And not only that, but it also indicates that there may also be “a deferred risk for all listed companies”, especially for institutional and foreign investors.

Although when raising responsibilities, he points out that must be the boards of directors of each company, before the charges of managers, those who value each situation in particular to be presented.

So far this year Repsol has gained almost 23% in the market, although in the last 20 sessions it has lost 11.8% of its price on the Ibex. While, CaixaBank earns similarly in annual terms, 22.75%, while it yields in the last 20 sessions for the value 8.9%. Both beat the Ibex by far, which has gained 8.7% since the beginning of the year and is ranked 9th for Repsol and 11th for CaixaBank.

