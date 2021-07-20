The impact of the Delta variant threatens to return the Ibex to its annual lows

Related news

Markets are trembling again in the face of the coronavirus. The accelerated expansion of the Delta variant of Covid-19 It has ruined the optimistic recovery forecasts that had been poured into the companies and economies hardest hit by the pandemic. A pessimism of which also the Ibex 35 has been infected, whose graph already threatens to return to annual lows.

The alarms about the most immediate destination of the Spanish index jumped this Monday. In the most bearish crosses of what was its fifth consecutive session down continuity above the long-term moving average was questioned and, therefore, it was dangerously looming at the trigger of a new and deeper bearish episode that would condemn the selective to lose everything it had achieved since January.

Although the trip back to 7,757 points last January would mean an impact of ‘only’ 7% for the Ibex 35, its importance would lie more in the goodbye to all the hopes placed on the index and the recovery of the Spanish economy than in the pure percentage. And that the trip to annual minimums would translate into a 16% loss from its 2021 highs, achieved just a month ago.

Saved “by the hair”

Invertia analyst Eduardo Bolinches points out that having saved the long-term moving average of 8,301 points “by the hair can not be considered a guarantee of anything”. Moreover, it considers that “it is insufficient to question the continuation of the pattern of decreasing maximums” that marks its most recent evolution.

A downward trajectory that for the moment he does not find a remedy even in the agility of the vaccination campaigns deployed around the world, as the expansion of the until recently known as the Indian strain of the coronavirus is revealed more rapidly. This explains why the fear of investors is concentrating on those sectors most dependent on a return to the old normality to recover their business.

From the investment firm BTIG, a recent report indicates that many investors “are thinking more about a return to recession than in growth above the trend for 2021 and 2022 ”. In other words: that the expectations of recovery that had been generated have become enthusiastic and the old normality is still far from recovering.

And all this seasoned, as Bolinches recalls, by “the low volume very typical of these summer dates in which we are “that make any movement of capital entry or exit becomes even more abrupt. Some of what several of the last summers give good faith with sudden movements such as the 5.8% cut suffered by the Ibex 35 itself in August 2018.

Peak on Wall Street?

The caution imposed on the markets by the fear of a setback by central banks due to unleashed inflation has added in recent days to the fear that the Delta variant will complicate things even more and is the trigger for a deeper corrective phase for stocks. Two dangers that could be combined or rather separately, as the latter seem to point out. downward pulls in American and European sovereign bond yields.

At this point, it is convenient to open the focus beyond what has happened lately in the Madrid parquet. Even beyond its European neighbors. While the Ibex 35 has remained at 8.6% of the recovery of its prices prior to the outbreak of the pandemic in its best bars so far this 2021, Wall Street has chained some all-time highs after others.

The director of Divacons-Alphavalue, Pablo García, warns that “You have to be careful”, since the news about the evolution of the pandemic has led to the momentum in which many cyclical bets were based is “losing steam”. As an example, the 2% decline accumulated by the US industrial Dow Jones so far this month of July.

In this same tone of discourse, Barclays agrees that “the prospects for the second semester seem less rosy, which implies that a decline in equity returns is looming on the horizon ”. A warning that its analysts launch when considering corporate earnings for the second quarter “solid, but at the peak of growth.”

More news than fundamentals

In a recent report, the director of US rate strategy at Société Générale, Subadra Rajappa, pointed out that the latest market movements seem to continue “The classic flight to quality”, which in jargon is known as quality investment strategies. The Indian-origin directive noted that markets appeared to be more influenced in recent days by “the flow of news” linked to “the risks associated with the Delta variant” than to fundamental factors of evolution of the global economy.

XTB analyst Darío García points out that this last downward slide the Ibex 35 has slid down In fact, it must be placed “within a return of generalized sentiment of aversion to risk that frames the trend of the first beginning of this third quarter of the year”. If to all this is added the uncertainty about what will be the management of stimuli from the central banks, the tremors in the market seem to remain assured for a long time.

As if that were not enough, this week the publication of new sector activity indices is expected. Given the growing possibility that current restrictions to curb contagion have generated a contraction in PMIs for the third consecutive month, the XTB expert finds an additional reason for this nervousness in the middle of July that threatens a much more bitter summer than expected in the stock markets. And especially on an Ibex 35 that it only retains increases of 2.8% since January.

