The covid-19 pandemic presents a challenge to people’s mental health.

. – There is a “high prevalence” of mental health problems in countries around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially among health workers and children, according to the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is already extremely worrying,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said in a press release published on Thursday.

During the pandemic, 47% of healthcare workers in Canada reported the need for psychological support and 50% of healthcare workers in China reported depression. In Pakistan, meanwhile, 42% of health workers reported mild psychological distress and 26% severe distress, according to a report released by the UN on Thursday.

In Italy and Spain, parents reported that during confinement in the pandemic, 77% of children had difficulty concentrating, 39% restlessness and irritability, 38% nervousness, and 31% feelings of loneliness, according to the report.

Furthermore, a study of young people with a history of mental health difficulties in the UK revealed that 32% of them reported that the pandemic has worsened their mental health.

The report notes that local surveys conducted in the United States show that nearly half of the population (45%) has suffered distress during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Social isolation, fear of contagion, and loss of family members are compounded by distress caused by loss of income and often from employment,” said Tedros.

“It is now very clear that mental health needs must be treated as a central element of our response to covid-19 and of our recovery from the pandemic,” he added.

“This is a collective responsibility of governments and civil society, with the support of the entire United Nations system. Not taking seriously the emotional well-being of people will have long-term social and economic costs for society, “he also warned.

The report requests that emergency mental health services and psychosocial support be widely available in the countries.

It also recommends investing in mental health interventions that can be done remotely, ensuring uninterrupted personal care for people with serious mental health conditions and ensuring that mental health is part of universal health coverage.

