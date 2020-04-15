With the difficulties of quarantine in measuring all prices, Indec released March inflation, which accelerated with respect to the trend it had reflected in February. According to the agency, the rise in prices for the third month of the year was 3.3% and accumulated in the last twelve months a rise of 48.4 percent.

In this way, the first quarter closed with an increase in the general price level of 7.8%, considerably lower than could be projected at the end of last year, but with the risk that the quarantine ordered by the pandemic added to the high monetary issue and the exchange gap will trigger inflation in the coming months.

According to Indec, in March goods rose 3.2% and services 3.5%. Core inflation, which records the values ​​of products that are neither seasonal nor regulated, showed an increase of 3.1%. As for the items that led the increases, they stand out Education, which due to the start of classes shot up to 17.5%, and Food and drinks, which has been registering an above-average evolution in recent months. In March, it was not the exception, not even from the application of maximum prices on 2,300 consumer products; up 3.9%. At the same time, Communication climbed 8.3% and clothing and footwear, 4.2 percent.

In its report, Indec clarified that the isolation provided by the Government “altered the normal development of field operations” to make the measurements. The statistical agency noted that “although the IPC methodology contemplates the treatment of missing and unobserved prices, INDEC made intense and early progress in data collection and survey analysis through non-contact channels such as telephone consultation, email and online mode” He also said that “the face-to-face surveys of the last week were carried out, at the same time that alternative capture formats were being analyzed to replace the primary sources of information.”

Below the average, the items Home equipment and maintenance were located, with an increase of 2.9%; alcoholic beverages and tobacco (2.9%); Health (2.7%); Recreation and culture (2.5%); Restaurants and hotels (2.2%); Miscellaneous goods and services (2%); Transportation (1.6%); and Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (1.4%).

According to the Elypsis report, “the acceleration was explained by seasonal products such as vegetables, meat or sugar, which, due to supply restrictions or shortages”, as a result of the mandatory isolation, accelerated the rate of increase. For this consultancy, food and beverages climbed 2.5% in the month and the largest increases occurred in the last week of March, influenced by “some supply problems”.

And it is these problems that, according to some analysts, will cause inflation to tend to accelerate in the coming months. The economist of Ecolatina, Matías Rajnerman, assured that March registered a 2.6% price rise, as a result of the increases in education, clothing and food and beverages, and that in the following months “there will be an acceleration in prices linked to quarantine and the logistical problems that make costs more expensive”.

In any case, the analyst stated that they do not see hyperinflation risk in the consultancy and that while the parallel exchange rates – which exceeded $ 100 per dollar – do not serve for foreign trade, they have a limited impact on inflation.

March figures EcoGo and Seido they were also less than 3%, but Ferreres & Asociados weeks ago reported that the prices of the third month of the year climbed 3.6% compared to February. As for the main items, food and beverages, it increased 3.8% monthly as a result of the increases in both fruits and vegetables and meat products. Likewise, says the report, transportation and communications grew 5.8%, mainly explained by the increase in cell phone subscriptions and some increases in vehicle prices, while Education grew 10.7% due to enrollment, fees and others. climbs linked to school start.