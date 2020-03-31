The American continent – which currently concentrates more than 30% of the coronavirus worldwide – has been gradually confining itself, closing its borders and slowing down economic activity. But the worst is yet to come for Latin America. In the coming weeks and months, the coronavirus will impact us fiercely in multiple areas.

Sergio Bitar, Vice President of the Advisory Council, International IDEA

Daniel Zovatto, Regional Director, International IDEA

In various articles from the beginning of the year (“Cloudy Times for Latin America”, La Nación, January 11, 2020; “Democracy Besieged”, Wall Street Magazine, January 30, 2020), we warned that Latin America should prepare to live a 2020 Equal or even more convulsive than 2019. The forecast-pessimistic at that time- was brutally surpassed with the arrival of COVID-19; a pandemic that added more complexity, uncertainty and volatility to a rather turbulent and unstable regional scenario. Our previous analysis was based on a main premise: we lived in a world of gradual changes. But, in a matter of a few weeks, this assumption collapsed, and now we are going through a period characterized by a gigantic disruption difficult to understand and, even less, to foresee.

COVID-19, which emerged in Asia (more specifically in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, China), and whose epicenter is currently Europe (with 60% of people infected globally), is already impacting with force the United States and quickly entered our region. The US currently contains the highest number of infected people; situation that went into exponential expansion. According to White House epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, the United States will probably end up registering “millions of cases” and between “100,000 and 200,000 deaths”, although the expert asked to handle these numbers with great caution, since the pandemic is a “target so mobile that it is possible to make mistakes easily ”(Interview on CNN, quoted by El País, March 29, 2020).

The American continent – which currently concentrates more than 30% of the coronavirus worldwide – has been gradually confining itself, closing its borders and slowing down economic activity. But the worst is yet to come for Latin America. In the coming weeks and months, the coronavirus will impact us fiercely in multiple areas. It is a disruption that extends from health, to the economy and to the financial system, from the national to the global and, to top it all off, amid accelerating climate change.

The effects on the economy, both globally and regionally, will be devastating, since it is a crisis that affects both supply and demand. Furthermore, unlike previous ones, this crisis is characterized by a high degree of uncertainty (about its impact and duration), which makes it very difficult to make forecasts and outline plausible scenarios.

Latin America’s economic and financial environment will continue to deteriorate rapidly. According to ECLAC, the Latin American regional average growth will fall 1.8%. Other projections are more pessimistic. Goldman Sachs anticipates 3.8% negative growth and The Economist’s Intelligence Unit forecasts a 4.8% drop. If these figures are confirmed, it would be the deepest recession that the region would suffer since the Second World War. However, these projections may undergo further corrections as the pandemic and global recession unfolds in our region.

The two main regional economies will be greatly affected, while the third, Argentina, faces an extremely complex situation that could increase the possibilities of making it fall into default. Goldman Sachs projects that Brazil would fall 3.4%, Mexico 4.3% and Argentina 5.4%. The Chilean economy is also facing a very complicated picture, with a projected drop of 3%.

Consumption will undergo a sharp contraction. Raw material prices have already plummeted. Tourism and commerce will be equally affected. Stock markets show heavy losses, currencies have depreciated against the dollar and capital has begun to leave the region. In Brazil, in the last two months, almost 12 billion dollars have been transferred abroad.

Unemployment will grow and the number of families below the poverty line will increase. According to recent ECLAC estimates (March 2020), poverty would increase from 185 to 220 million, extreme poverty would go from 77.4 million to 90.7 million people and unemployment would rise to 10%, while the reduction of inequality it will remain stagnant or even fall back in some countries.

Globally, the news is equally disturbing. The IMF has just announced that the world economy has entered a recession as a result of the drastic measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Its director, Kristalina Georgieva, said the recovery in 2021 will depend on whether the virus can be contained and whether liquidity problems are prevented from becoming solvency problems.

This recession could, in turn, lead to massive bankruptcies of companies, a significant increase in unemployment and an acute financial crisis. The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimate of just a few weeks ago, which indicated that up to 25 million people could be unemployed and that the loss of labor income could reach 3.4 trillion US dollars, as warned by its Director Guy Ryder has become outdated due to the depth and speed of the crisis (El País, March 28, 2020). In the United States, the Saint Louis Federal Reserve warns that unemployment could rise to figures between 10 and 40%. If these projections are confirmed, only in this country 50 million jobs could be lost (La Tercera, Rodrigo Cárdenas, March 26, 2020).

For all of the above, and as Harvard economist Carmen Reinhart points out, “this time (the crisis) is really different” since, since the 1930s, advanced and emerging economies did not experience the lethal combination of a fall in global trade, depressed global raw material prices and a synchronized economic recession (Carmen Reinhart, “This time is really different”, El País, March 26, 2020). This is the perfect storm that all countries must avoid.

The closure of the borders, necessary to fight in the health field, in addition to its negative economic consequences, is generating friction between some countries and could arouse xenophobic sentiments, further weakening the fragile regional integration. The contagion and lethality projections are difficult to pin down. If 20% of humanity were infected (7,500 x 0.2 = 1,500 million) and the lethality were 1% of the contaminated, the death rate would rise to 15 million people.

For now, restrictions imposed by governments to deal with the pandemic appear to have also quarantined social protests. This possibility should be analyzed with caution. In the short term, lack of income due to lack of work can lead to hunger and violent reactions. And in the long term, as long as the main causes that are originating them are not solved, it is very likely that the mass protests will return or even intensify once the pandemic is overcome.

Although the virus is the same, Latin American states are not the same. And the way in which the governments of the region have reacted to the pandemic is not identical. Some have acted from the start wisely and in a timely manner. Others, on the other hand, have done so erratically and with worrying delay. A final group brings together three presidents who irresponsibly downplayed the danger of the coronavirus. In Mexico, AMLO said: “you have to hug each other, that nothing happens with the coronavirus”, although in recent days it has been accepting the need to implement restrictive measures, including the government shutdown, the suspension of all non-essential activities and the recommendation not to leave home. In Brazil, Bolsonaro continues to trivialize the crisis. He recently said: “We must end this crisis of hysteria. Brazil is not going to stop (…) Some are going to die. Sorry. That’s life”. And in Nicaragua, Ortega organized a march under the slogan “Love in times of COVID 19” and, for the moment, continues to underestimate it – despite the fact that the first death associated with the coronavirus had occurred at the end of March – and managed little transparent information, with censorship and secrecy.

This coronavirus pandemic constitutes a litmus test for the Latin American leadership. Mismanagement could have very serious political consequences for the leaders as well as for democracy. In Brazil, 65% disapprove of Bolsonaro’s efforts to combat the pandemic; he is faced with the majority of the governors who reject his position; There are already sectors requesting his resignation and three requests for impeachment have reached Congress. In Mexico, polls show a significant drop in AMLO’s popularity.

But, at the same time, in those countries where the response has been correct and timely, the presidents see their levels of citizen support increase (Vizcarra in Peru and Bukele in El Salvador to cite just two examples). In a second group of countries, the measures adopted by the presidents have helped to lower the level of polarization and facilitate agreements between the government and the opposition, which until recently seemed impossible to reach (Fernández and the opposition in Argentina). And in a third group, the pandemic could offer governments, if they act effectively and sensitively, the opportunity to overcome the social and political crisis they face, reconnect with citizens, seek agreements and change programs (Piñera in Chile). Obviously, all of these assessments can change quickly.

The consequences will also be important in the relationship between the State and the market. From this pandemic the State will emerge strengthened. There will be more demand for a State with muscle, taxation, speed and efficiency when it comes to providing its services and offering guarantees to the growing social demands. A different State may be organized, convening, guiding the joint action of social organizations, companies and universities. The State must have capacities to grow and change the productive structure in the face of climate change.

Another aspect that demands attention is the role of the military and the security forces, as well as the set of measures that governments have been adopting – curfews, states of siege and emergency, restrictions on freedom of movement and assembly, etc.- and the impact that they can have on human rights. Although many of these measures are justified at this time, they must be carried out with the utmost care and parliamentary oversight to avoid any type of abuse and ensure that they cease immediately once the situation returns to normal. The combat against COVID-19 does not justify, in any case, unlimited emergency powers that are exempt from control.

In a region like ours, with so many antecedents of hyper-presidentialism and abuse of power, we must be alert to avoid that, during this crisis, the fear of citizens is manipulated by leaders with a strong authoritarian appetite. If at the origin of the Hobbesian state, humanity was willing to sacrifice their freedom for security, it seems that, in the face of the coronavirus, humanity is willing to sacrifice part of their freedom and privacy for greater health. But as Yuval Harari correctly points out, putting citizens to choose between privacy and security is a false dichotomy. And he adds “We can choose to protect our health and stop the coronavirus epidemic not by instituting totalitarian surveillance regimes, but by educating and empowering citizens.” The solution is not to establish an authoritarian regime. On the contrary, what we must do is “rebuild trust in science, in the media, in institutions and in public authorities” (Yuval Noah Harari, “The world after the coronavirus”, Financial Times, March 20, 2020).

The coronavirus has also impacted the normal development of the Latin American electoral calendar in the coming months. Paraguay was the first to postpone the internal elections of the political and municipal parties. Chile postponed the constitutional plebiscite from April 26 to October 25. Uruguay plans to do the same with its municipal elections on May 10. In Bolivia, the electoral justice has said that the presidential and congressional elections that were scheduled for May 3 will be held later –in principle between June and September 2020-, but without setting the new date yet. Instead, the Dominican Republic maintains, for the moment, May 17 as the date of its presidential and congressional elections.

Risks of polarization and support for multilateralism

Another angle that is important to analyze is the geopolitical struggle that the United States and China have been waging in relation to COVID-19 and its impact and consequences in our region. In the pre-coronavirus world there was already a high degree of strong tension that the pandemic deepened. The post coronavirus world will be accompanied by a major geopolitical reconfiguration that could lead to a new world order. If at the origin of this pandemic it was thought that it would weaken China against the United States, today we could be facing the opposite result. Both scenarios are open.

COVID-19, which as we said at the beginning, originated in China, opened a new chapter of cross-accusations and confrontation in the China-US Cold War; chapter that joins the trade war and the technological war (5G) that exists between both superpowers.

The two powers are also competing in their attempt to show the rest of the world not only who is most effective in dealing with the pandemic, but also in relation to the production of a vaccine against the virus, similar to the space race than in the middle of the war. Cold fought the US and the former USSR during the last century.

We must avoid that this confrontation prevents or hinders, at this critical moment, the implementation of the urgent and necessary international coordination and cooperation, as occurred at the G7 meeting in March 2020, in which it was not possible to adopt a final declaration. because the US insisted on including in it the term “Wuhan virus”; request that was not supported by the other member countries of the group. Trump’s re-election project needs, on the one hand, to blame China for the pandemic, in order to disguise the chaotic management that it has been giving to it and, on the other hand, to try to reopen the economy to the greater brevity to mitigate the impact that the recession and high unemployment could have on your image.

Over the past few days, there have been some encouraging signs, including a conversation between Trump and Xi, aimed at bridging differences and deepening cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Hopefully this cooperation will be strengthened. Humanity desperately needs it.

On the other hand, and unlike previous crises (Ebola, 2008-2009 financial crash), until now the United States has not exercised its leadership to coordinate a global response to the pandemic. Conversely, Trump – who has erratically faced the pandemic – guided by his “America First” mantra, has focused on fighting the coronavirus within the United States, with the aim of preventing it from ending his project. reelectionist.

Trump’s lack of leadership and solidarity not only occurs globally but also in our region. Except for the agreement with AML0 to keep the borders between both countries open, and its meetings with Bolsonaro, in Miami, and with Duque, in Washington – in which the coronavirus was little talked about – there has been no plan so far American large-scale program aimed at helping the region fight the coronavirus. This lack of initiative and solidarity on the part of the United States, to continue, could open China, if it knows how to take advantage of it, new opportunities to expand its presence and protagonism and strengthen its ties with several countries in the region.

But what could lead to adverse results at the international and regional level seems to be working, for the moment, for Trump internally. His popularity (according to this week’s Gallup poll) has risen to 49% again, the same level it had reached after being cleared of the impeachment. Between helping save the world or our region from the coronavirus, or saving his presidency, everything seems to indicate that Trump has chosen the second one.

There is no time to lose

The world has never faced a crisis of this magnitude that not only puts governments and health systems under immense stress, but also the economy, employment and many of our habits of life and coexistence. We are facing one of the greatest disruptive phenomena in our history. For Yuval Harari we have entered “a historical wormhole”, that is, a moment in which “the normal laws of history are suspended”; in other words, in a matter of a few weeks “the impossible became ordinary ‘(Yuval Noah Harari, The COVID-19 crisis is shaping up to be the turning point of our era, LT Trends, La Tercera, March 28, 2020) .

For our region, the challenge is colossal due to the lethal combination of weak states and fragile health systems, with high levels of poverty, inequality and informality. Large sectors of the population who are self-employed (53%), who lack unemployment insurance (in force in only 6 countries in the region), who do not have health insurance (43% of the population), are very vulnerable to to the pandemic and surely they will live very difficult moments.

Latin America combines advantages and vulnerabilities to face COVID-19. Among the first, we must take advantage of the late arrival of the virus in our region to adopt good practices from other countries and avoid making the same mistakes. Regarding the latter, the existence of weak states, fragile health systems, limited public budgets, mediocre economic growth and societies with high levels of poverty, inequality and informality stand out.

Exceptional moments demand exceptional responses

In the face of this unprecedented and serious pandemic, governments must urgently adopt containment measures and not just mitigation of the virus, to try to prevent an exponential growth in the number of those infected – flatten the curve – and avoid a collapse of the Health services.

Also compel governments to execute economic policies against cyclicals, inject large sums of money and launch fiscal programs to support individuals, households and companies, with the aim of preventing an uncontrollable chain of bankruptcies and layoffs.

The priority of this “guilty crisis”, as Nora Lustig has correctly called it, is people. Hence the importance of reducing the number of deaths as much as possible while avoiding, as far as possible, a devastating economic, financial and social crisis. In this sense, the measures that various governments have begun to apply, from inside and outside the region -according to The Economist, the average stimulus package of the main world economies is close to 20% of their GDP- must be accompanied financial, abundant and flexible support from multilateral financial organizations and greater coordination among countries. The crisis requires acting simultaneously both locally and globally. To put it in the words of Moses Naim, “It is necessary to act both locally at the most individual level possible and globally at the most multilateral level possible.” And he adds “In the crisis we are experiencing, individual isolation saves lives. But, between countries, the isolation will make the costs of the crisis even higher ”(Moisés Naím,“ Unprecedented ”, El País, March 29, 2020).

And, in the specific case of Latin America, it is required, as Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis recommends, “immediate and flexible lines of credit from development banks and rules of the game that allow them to take the necessary and sufficient measures to adequately protect their population and their economies ”(“ The economic crisis and its response ”, El País, March 29, 2020). Unfortunately, until now, regional coordination and cooperation have been limited, with the exception of the PROSUR Virtual Presidential Summit, some measures implemented by the Pan American Health Organization and certain initiatives taken in the SICA field. Too little to deal with such a pandemic.

A global pandemic demands global responses and solutions. We need global leadership that is up to the challenge we face and a global action plan, but this has not yet happened.

There is an urgent need to launch a coordinated international response. The G20 meeting on March 26 is a step in the right direction. So is the recent conversation that Trump and Xi had. But, in order to face this very serious pandemic, much more cooperation and solidarity are necessary, both intra and inter-regionally. The way out of this crisis does not pass through nationalist responses of an isolationist nature, but through greater coordination at the global level accompanied by a renewed and strengthened multilateral international architecture with the capacity to face the challenges of the 21st century.

But let’s be clear, COVID-19 is not only a challenge for governments but also for society as a whole and for each one of us as individuals. Governments cannot win this battle on their own. As Martin Wolf rightly points out, this crisis, in addition to its consequences in the field of health and the economy, presents important ethical challenges, both individually and collectively.

How to strengthen democracy

The effects on the democratic system will not be uniform either. While in some countries, the mismanagement of the crisis could facilitate the arrival of new authoritarian populist leaders, in others, on the other hand, it could produce a weakening of the populist leaders who are already in power, making their incapacity and irresponsibility evident. Authoritarian leaders must be prevented from reaching governments or those who are already consolidating their power. We must make every effort to prevent democracy from becoming another victim of the coronavirus

This crisis will drive societies to demand strong policies of social inclusion. After wars and catastrophes, history shows that inequality has been fought with resolution. This is what Stanford historian Walter Scheidel points out: “only catastrophic plagues and wars have driven societies in the past to fundamentally straighten social inequality (The Great Leveler: Violence and the history of inequality from the stone age to the 21st century, 2018).

Its magnitude will unleash great pressure for a major reform of the public health system. The vulnerability of old age makes a major pension reform more urgent. And also end overcrowding, and provide universal basic services, prioritizing the poorest.

The pandemic will raise the priority of social protection. Accelerating digitization will lead to job destruction and will also create new ones. A major digital literacy and training plan will be imposed on countries. The so-called “digital dividend”, the result of an increase in productivity by digitization, should be progressively distributed and implanted a universal basic income. This crisis also shows us the possibility of reducing CO2, consuming fewer superfluous and conspicuous products, recycling, using fewer resources.

The change in values ​​and behavior will also be accelerated. And a hopeful scenario can be formed, where individualism subsides and solidarity flourishes. Our responsible and supportive behavior is an indispensable factor in helping to defeat this pandemic. As Albert Camus says in La Peste, “(…) in the midst of plagues, there are more things in human beings worthy of admiration than contempt.”

Democracy will be threatened. We must be alert to avoid a return to authoritarian forms or anomie. Fear and vulnerability can predispose people to trade freedom for security. The expansion of digitization, the personal measurement of health indicators, the monitoring and traceability of each person, the direct support of governments to the unemployed and the poor to survive can open the way to unknown surveillance and social control systems. Armed forces that oversee quarantines and curfews may become common. There is a risk of authoritarianism and social control.

This forces to advance by another way. This pandemic will cause suffering, but it will also make viable institutional reforms that expand citizen participation and social dialogue, that empower people, that correct inequalities, that promote innovation and education, to recover growth. A transformative opportunity will open to achieve a better democracy and contain the risk of new authoritarianism.

It will depend on us, on national and international collaboration, on political leadership and on the vitality of civil society.