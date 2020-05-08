Living in an environment with mold and humidity is harmful to people’s health as it can trigger respiratory problems. In this period of social isolation, where the recommendation is to stay at home, the situation is even more serious, especially for those who already suffer from this type of disease and are part of the coronavirus risk group.

The Healthy Construction Movement, created by the companies Mactra, Sika, Vedacit and Viapol, aims to alert about the importance of correct waterproofing, which makes all the difference for the property and the resident. Waterproofing must be provided for from construction. A place waterproofed with products and by qualified professionals ensures the safety and well-being of residents.

Before the coronavirus became a pandemic, respiratory diseases were fourth on the list of admissions to SUS (Unified Health System). To date, there have been more hospitalizations for severe acute respiratory syndromes than the whole of last year, according to data from the Infogripe da Fiocruz. In March alone, there were 9,759 hospitalizations in the state of São Paulo, while in 2019 there were 9,701, the whole year. More than ever it has become indispensable to live in an environment free from mold and moisture.

“In Brazil, there is no waterproofing culture as a prevention. People only pay attention to this when the problem appears and humidity has already taken over the environment. Waterproofing is health and we want to encourage professionals and consumers to cut the problem at its roots, or that is, invest in waterproofing from the construction site to avoid future health, property and family problems “, explains Sammuel Sesti Minutti, Communication director of the Healthy Construction Movement.

Runny nose, sneezing, red or itchy eyes, throat irritation, cough, headache are among the main symptoms of those who have prolonged contact with mold. People with sinusitis, rhinitis and asthma have their conditions aggravated in these environments. “There is no point in treating the disease and not treating the property. If the humidity is not eliminated, the resident will not have adequate conditions to maintain health. Painting the wall does not solve the problem. When the dark spots appear, the ideal is to look for a professional. to eliminate the problem for good “, guides Sammuel.

The Healthy Construction Movement brings together the main companies in the waterproofing market – Mactra, Sika, Vedacit and Viapol – in order to raise awareness among the population about the importance of taking care of the health of homes and people.

Created in 2019, the initiative discusses the benefits of waterproofing correctly and the consequences that the process brings to people’s health. The Movement promotes actions at events, resellers, home centers and other points of sale.

Aware of the impact on the lives of the population and that a large part expects the problem to appear instead of preventing it, companies created the Movement to strengthen the importance of the sector and transform this reality.

