Period 2020-2022

Health emergencies could become more common and this has become not only a regional, but an economic and global health threat. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the world economy could decrease 3%, 5.9% for the United States and 6.6% in Mexico.

All of the above generates a bad expectation in employment, an indicator directly related to the demand for offices. And although the fall may be between 600,000 and 900,000 lost jobs, analysts’ consensus is that the recovery can be seen in the next 12 to 18 months.

China will set the example while some cities in the world are beginning their process of opening and reactivation, little by little, but the disruption in the global supply chain is already significant.

At CBRE, we expect a recovery that could be accompanied by the rise of Mexico as a very important player in the new supply chain, which will require replacing China to protect itself from health emergencies that could become more frequent in the near future. This would attract new companies to Mexico and, specifically, to CDMX.

Today we are witnessing the demand of Asian and North American companies to learn about options in the Mexican industrial market and this trend will be consolidated even more in the next two to five years.

Main effects (most likely) of the current crisis in the office sector in CDMX:

In 2018, 408,000 m2 of net office absorption were reached, a historical record in Mexico City. In 2019, this number fell to 235,000 m2 and the estimate of new demand for 2020 is that it will be reduced to 157,000 m2, the lowest activity in more than ten years.

Assuming that in the next year a certain level of control of the pandemic will be achieved, there is the possibility of a recovery in the economy that will allow reaching 280,000 m2 of new demand in CDMX, in 2021, and almost 400,000 m2 in 2022.

Much of this recovery in new office demand would be directly related to possible downward pressures on average rental values ​​for the end of 2020, 2021 and 2022. It is important to note that this impact on rent is NOT uniform throughout the market. of offices, since the greater the demand for both the building and the submarket in which it is located, the less elasticity will reflect its income in the face of an economic crisis.

The reduction in construction activity in the CDMX (from 1.3 million m2 at the end of 2019 to one million m2 in 1Q 2020) helps the availability rate not have increased dramatically, despite the low transactional activity , remaining today at 16.70% levels. It is expected to reach 17.62%, by the end of 2020.

If our forecasts for a recovery in new demand are fulfilled, then the vacancy rate would drop slightly in the next two years, stabilizing at 17.43% for 2021 and 15.98% in 2022. These are favorable data for developers of large construction corporations that they would finish in these years, such as Corporativo Jaime Nunó, Miyana Phase II, Espacio Condesa, among others.

