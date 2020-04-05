The new coronavirus has caused tens of thousands of deaths, forced half of the world’s population to confine itself and put commerce on the planet in check. But the impact of this epidemic on the wars in the Middle East remains unknown.

The United Nations urges a ceasefire in the main conflicts in the world to try to stop the spread of the disease. Its secretary general, Antonio Guterres, warned on Friday that “the worst is yet to come” in countries hit by warfare.

These may be some of the consequences of the pandemic in the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq:

When the new coronavirus began to spread around the world, it coincided with the entry into force of a umpteenth truce in and around Idlib province in the Syrian northwest between the regime and its Russian ally on the one hand and jihadist and rebel groups for another.

The three million inhabitants of this region saw with little hope that the calm was lasting, already exhausted by the latest offensive by the regime. But fear of the epidemic seems to help maintain the truce.

In March, the balance of civilian losses was 103 dead, its lowest level since the start of the conflict in 2011, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

For the different sides on the ground – the regime, the Kurdish forces in the northeast and the anti-Damascus factions in Idlib – good management of the epidemic would consolidate their credibility.

“This epidemic is a way for Damascus to show that only the Syrian State is effective and that, therefore, the different territories have to be reintegrated under its mandate,” says expert Fabrice Balanche.

The pandemic could also precipitate the withdrawal of US troops, since their “health security” is “crucial,” he adds. However, the vacuum they would leave could lead to the resurgence of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

The Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels initially welcomed the UN’s call for a truce, as did Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition that has supported pro-government forces since 2015.

But after five years of conflict, the prospect of relative calm was short-lived.

Last week, Saudi forces intercepted Houthi-launched missiles at Riyadh and in a nearby Yemen city. In retaliation, the coalition attacked “military targets” in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital held by the rebels.

In recent years, peace negotiations have always failed in this country that suffers from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the UN.

The NGO’s fear a catastrophe if the virus spreads in the country, with a sanitary system on the ground and a recurring water shortage.

“If the war continues, the coronavirus will spread. People will die on the street, the corpses will rot,” fear Mohamed Omar, a taxi driver in Hodeida, a western port city.

As in Yemen, the protagonists of the Libyan conflict welcomed the call for a United Nations ceasefire. But then the fighting resumed.

In recent days, the fighting was more intense, reaching residential areas of the capital.

“There is a huge difference between the statements and the acts,” Guterres said on Friday.

In this conflict, Turkey supports the UN recognized government of National Union, which has been facing an offensive for a year from the Libyan military chief, Marshal Jalifa Haftar.

Western countries, badly hit by the pandemic, could distance themselves from the region’s conflicts by withdrawing their troops or bypassing negotiations. And this, according to Fabrice Balanche, would favor pro-Haftar forces, supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

According to a report by the International Crisis Group, efforts to guarantee the ceasefire in Libya “no longer mobilize attention at its highest level” due to the pandemic.

In Iraq, although the war has already ended, the country remains under threat of the resurgence of the IS group in several regions. And the tensions between the United States and Iran continue to red hot.

Washington this week deployed air defense batteries into Iraqi territory, raising fears of a further escalation with Tehran.

The United States accuses pro-Iranian militias integrated into the Iraqi forces of launching rockets at the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, and against bases where the US military is stationed.