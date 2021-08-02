The immunologist Alfredo Corell justifies himself after the controversy over this label of ‘laSexta Noche’

The label of

Hilario Pino replaced Iñaki López at the head of laSexta Noche this Saturday, but his direction was not the main protagonist of the weekly program of the Atresmedia network. A sign that they emitted in the middle of the space monopolized all the spotlights.

While health experts debated whether Spain would have to implement mandatory vaccination in some sectors or not, laSexta Noche put the following message in the background: “Get vaccinated, you idiot.”

Before starting the debate, they reported that the United States, after encouraging vaccination by giving money, beer or food, will begin to make it mandatory for officials.

France has also done the same with health personnel and is considering doing so with teachers. In Greece, residential staff will also have to be vaccinated. The United Kingdom or Italy will also vaccinate specific groups.

The sign received numerous criticisms on social networks, where many reproached laSexta Noche for calling the population an “idiot”.

The popular intensivist doctor Alberto García-Salido, who has more than 100,000 followers on his Twitter profile, recriminated from his account that they had chosen this word.

“Insulting those who do not want to be vaccinated only generates confrontation. Insulting the doubter only alienates and belittles. It is useless. This will look good on television but it is a MISTAKE that we must avoid, ”García-Salido wrote.

His publication has exceeded 2,700 likes and 450 shares. In addition, many other users have shared the label and criticized the program’s decision.

Alfredo Corell, immunologist and one of the experts who were on laSexta Noche last Saturday during the debate, responded to García-Salido and tried to explain it.

“I would not make blood by decontextualizing a label that was used for the obligation to be vaccinated in the USA or France. Especially when those present do not support a mandatory vaccination certification. The tweet is colorful but inappropriate, “he excused himself.

During the debate, laSexta members were against mandatory vaccination in Spain, justifying that there was practically no rejection among the population.

Corell, for example, opined that pedagogy must be done to convince those who have doubts and exemplified that there are alternatives such as taking an antigen test before entering museums or establishments.

