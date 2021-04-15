The ‘immunity passport’ will come into force in June, with almost 70% of Spaniards still unvaccinated

The next month of June the green certificate, the so-called ‘immunity passport’, that will allow movements between EU countries and that will have health purposes, but also clear economic consequences on activities such as tourism. However, on that date, in Spain there will not be more than 15 million vaccinated, according to the objective set by the Government itself for that date. This means that almost 70% of the population will not have the vaccine to be admitted in other countries and, instead, you will have to prove antibodies for having passed the Covid or, as now, a PCR negative. Conversely, a large proportion of the population will be still unprotected Faced with the expected arrival of thousands of tourists, yes, “insurance”, highlights the Government, because they will also have to prove that they are not infected.

The Secretary General of Digital Health, Alfredo González, has offered this Thursday some details of the regulation on the green certificate on which the EU countries advanced this week, with an agreement that only has to go through the process of the European Parliament to be approved and go into effect in June. It will, for example, allow a person to receive the second dose of the vaccine in a different country to the one where he received the first, and also something that is especially interesting to countries receiving tourism, such as Spain: the “fast” and “safe” entry of people from other countries.

The green certificate will be implemented in June and will be fully operational by the end of that month. According to the objectives set by the president, Pedro Sanchez, Spain should have 10 million people vaccinated, which represents 21.1% of the Spanish population, in the week from May 31 to June 5. And in the goal set for the week of June 14 to 20, it is estimated that there will be 15 million people vaccinated, with which the percentage of immunized people would be 31%, still a minority.

According to the uses and effects that this ‘passport’ will have, a low vaccination rate can make the Spanish population is mostly unprotected before the arrival of tourists, despite the fact that the controls in Spain through this green certificate must prove that they come without infection, either because their certificate shows that they are vaccinated or because of the other two ‘tests’ that may be required: a certificate that it has been passed the disease or, if it is not the case, a negative PCR.

One of these three documents – vaccination certificate, antibodies for having passed the disease or negative diagnostic test – are the ones that will be included in the certificate which will be “free and universal” as are also vaccines, González highlighted. It will be delivered both in electronic format (QR Wallet, PDF with QR) and on paper, and the communities will be in charge of issuing it, sealing it and delivering the certificates in electronic or paper format – except for assessed cases, which will be the responsibility of the Ministry. .

The certificate will be presented on arrival and it will avoid having to comply with the quarantines that countries may decree for those who do not present it, as well as other restrictive measures to control the pandemic. “When it arrives, it will show its certificate, it will be validated and the receiving State – in this case, Spain – will confirm that it has been issued by a health authority from another Member State,” González pointed out about the system that is being finalized.

“Verification at the border, in ports and airports will be facilitated, and the transit will be more agile for the traveler, always maintaining maximum health security,” he said. “It will allow us to increase international mobility in a safer way, and Spain will be able to receive more people with more security, resuming economic activity, while protecting the health security of the population, “he added.

Sputnik well received

Looking abroad, the fact that a minority of the Spanish population is vaccinated when the green certificate comes into force in June will mean that the two ‘proofs’ that most of them will have to present to travel through the EU will be to demonstrate that they have defenses for having passed the Covid or, as now, a negative PCR.

On the other hand, and despite its opposition to exploring the purchase of vaccines not authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Government is open to allow the arrival in Spain of people who come vaccinated with serums such as the Russian Sputnik V, which is already inoculated in Hungary within the EU.

As explained by the Secretary General, the agreement includes this possibility, although it will be up to each Member State to give the green light to the entry of people with unauthorized vaccines. “Spain, in case this is the reaction that appears in the regulation, will value that possibility”, has said.

Prohibit smoking on the terraces

On the other hand, it is expected that next week the Government and communities will reach an agreement to prohibit smoking on hospitality terraces even when keeping the safety distance of 1.5-2 meters away.

This is the proposal that the Ministry of Health has transferred to the autonomous regions, in response to complaints from non-smokers and to the evidence that indicates that the exhaling smoke can be a contagion factor of the Covid.

At the moment, the Government is still asking for reports on this issue, to approve something that is already a reality in some communities, such as the Canary Islands, the Valencian Community or Aragón.

The decision will be made in a subsequent meeting of the Public Health Commission that this Wednesday has not closed an agreement on another aspect related to the safety distance, although almost in the opposite direction to the previous one, and that is that the decision is also on the table from if in “major events” an exception to the obligation to maintain a safety distance should be established, because this sometimes causes the allowed capacity to be further limited.

Although it is not the only case, the origin of this issue is the refusal of the businessman who manages the Plaza de La Maestranza in Seville to launch the 2021 bullfighting season if they do not allow a capacity greater than 50%, because otherwise, he says, the accounts are not coming out. His proposal is to expand the capacity, which would mean Failure to comply with the required distance of 1.5 meters between some spectators and others.