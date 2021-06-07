The immune system works differently depending on the time of day

When microorganisms – such as bacteria or viruses – infect us, our immune system kicks in. This is highly trained to detect and eliminate infections and repair any damage caused by them.

It is generally assumed that our immune system works in exactly the same way, regardless of whether an infection occurs during the day or at night. But research over more than half a century shows that our bodies respond differently during the day and at night.

The reason for this is our biological clock and the fact that every cell in the body, including our immune cells, can detect the time of day.

Our biological clock has evolved over millions of years to help us survive. Each cell in the body has a collection of proteins that indicate time, based on their levels. Knowing if it is day or night means that our body can adjust its functions and behaviors (such as when we want to eat) at the correct time.

Our biological clock does this by generating rhythms of 24 hours (also called Cardiac rhtyms) in the functioning of cells. For example, our biological clock makes sure that we only produce melatonin at nightfall, as this chemical makes us feel tired, signaling that it is time to sleep.

Our immune system is made up of many different types of immune cells that continually patrol the body for evidence of infection or damage. But it is our biological clock that determines where these cells are at certain times of the day.

Generally speaking, our immune cells migrate to tissues during the day and later circulate through the body at night. This circadian rhythm of immune cells may have evolved so that immune cells are located directly in tissues at a time when we are most likely to become infected, and thus we are prepared for an attack.

At night, our immune cells circulate through the body and stop at our lymph nodes. Here, they accumulate memory of what they encountered during the day, including any infections. This allows them to better respond to the infection the next time they find it.

Given the biological clock’s control over our immune system, it is not surprising to learn that some research has shown that the moment we become infected with a virus, such as influenza or hepatitis, can have an impact on how sick we get. The exact timing is likely to differ depending on the virus.

Other research has also shown that the moment we take our medicines it can affect its effectiveness, but again, this depends on the drug in question.

For example, since we make cholesterol when we sleep, taking a short-acting statin (a cholesterol-lowering drug) just before bed provides the most benefit. The time of day has also been shown to influence how well certain types of immune cells work.

Biological clock and vaccines

There is also a growing body of evidence showing that vaccines – which create an immune “memory” for a particular pathogen – are affected by our biological clock and the time of day they are administered.

For example, a 2016 randomized trial of more than 250 adults over the age of 65 showed that receiving the influenza vaccine in the morning (between 09:00 and 11:00) resulted in a greater antibody response compared to those vaccinated in the afternoon (between 15:00 and 17:00).

More recently, people in their twenties who were immunized with the BCG (tuberculosis) vaccine between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. had a better immune response compared to those vaccinated between noon and 1 p.m. So for certain vaccines, there is evidence that early morning inoculation can provide a stronger response.

One reason a better immune response is seen to vaccinations in the morning may be due to the way our biological clock controls the dream.

In fact, studies have found that getting enough sleep after hepatitis A vaccination improves the immune response, by increasing the number of vaccine-specific immune cells that provide long-term immunity, compared to those who had restricted sleep afterward. of vaccination.

It is not yet fully understood why sleep enhances the response to the vaccine, but it could be due to how our body clock directly controls the function and location of immune cells during sleep. So, for example, it sends immune cells to our lymph nodes while we sleep to find out what infections were found during the day and to build a “memory” of this.

Of course, the question arises as to how all of this could relate to current global vaccination programs in the current pandemic. The functioning of our immune body clock could be important in terms of whether or not we develop covid-19. Interestingly, the receptor that allows the COVID virus, SARS-CoV-2, to enter our cells, is under the control of our biological clock.

In fact, there are higher levels of this receptor in the cells that line our airways at different times of the day. This could mean that we are more likely to get COVID-19 at certain times of the day, but more research will be needed to determine if this is the case.

It remains to be answered whether the time of day we get vaccinated against COVID-19 affects the immune response. Given the high effectiveness of many vaccines against COVID-19 (Pfizer and Moderna report an efficacy greater than 90%) and the urgency with which we need to vaccinate, the People should get vaccinated at any time of the day that they can.

But current and future vaccines that do not have as high efficacy rates – such as the flu vaccine – or if used in people with a poorer immune response (such as older adults), the use of a “timed” approach more precise could guarantee a better immune response.

* Annie Curtis is Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland.

* This article was originally published on The Conversation and reproduced here under the Creative Commons license. Click here to read the original version.

