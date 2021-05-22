The immediate fun of driving a Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20 Street or circuit? The Maserati MC20 photo album, in detail

We got on the Maserati MC20 that starts a new era in the trident brand. This supercar or supercar is “inspired by the Birdcage (Type 61) and in the MC12– A car developed for competition and then modified for the street, “according to Giovanni Ribotta, chief designer of the MC20 body.

At the wheel

The first thing I do is open the butterfly door that leaves more than enough space to get in and out of the cabin. Something that is done very simply and easily. More than in BMW i8 to cite an example with a carbon chassis or in a very similar way to how to access the Mclaren artura.

Once seated, I look on the side of the power seat for the buttons to adjust it and quickly find the driving position. We put on the outside rear view mirrors and I realize that the interior mirror is digitalHe and I remember the first time I saw a similar one that was in the last Audi prototype to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

If the typical lever that the less advanced mirrors have is operated to avoid glare, here we will turn the screen into an analog mirror. The camera that provides these images is located at the end of the rear window between two aerodynamic fins in a very well resolved way.

I look at the sports steering wheel And thick. Inside the crescent below we have a button that protrudes to start and where the Ferrari manettino is located here is the Launch Control button. Halfway up to the left are the cruise control drive buttons. And the right is the key for voice command, telephone and information management that we can see in the digital instrument panel. The steering wheel of the Maserati MC20 does not have optical buttons like the Ferrari roma.

Behind the steering wheel are the huge, fixed carbon fiber paddles, a real success.

The TFT screen of the instrumentation is 10.25 inches, the same measurement as the central one, touch screen and with an HD resolution of 1,920×720. I fumble and look for the phone symbol to connect mine. It is synchronized easily and immediately, a point in its favor. I receive a call and it can be heard perfectly.

I press the start button and the Nettuno starts up. The Maserati MC20 debuts the new engine V6 made in Modena and not from Maranello. It cubes three liters, it is twin turbo and gives 630 horsepower to 7,500 for a 1,755 kilo car, with a torque of 730 Nm between 3,000 and 5,500 turns. The gearbox is double clutch and eight relationships.

Driving modes

The MC20 has four driving modes. Always start in GT mode. If you turn a central wheel (which does not match the luxury that this car should have, apparently made of calamine and not see the little red light that indicates which way you go when there is sun), it goes Sport first, then to Corsa if it is held for two more seconds, and if we turn more and hold Stability and traction control is disconnected for 5 seconds. With a left turn we put the mode WET to circulate in the wet (the only one that we have not used other than to check that it worked).

In the center of this wheel, there is a button to vary the hardness of the adaptive suspension.

Ahh, and a button on the steering wheel to keep in mind: the one that lifts the car to less than 40 km / h to avoid leaving the carbon fiber of the front spoiler in the first badn. At more than this speed the MC20 recovers its normal height.

Maserati engineers and brand product managers have persuaded us that This is a supercar for everyday use, not just to get in the loop. After traveling more than 120 kilometers around the outskirts of Modena, with roads that seem not to have been preserved since the last century, I have to say that I got out of the car without back pain or kidney pain. And that I have been in Corsa or Sport Mode most of the way.

Above all, in the Corsa the suspension stiffness is more in the body but the seats cushion wellwhile supporting the torso during sudden changes of direction.

Speaking of direction, it is direct and conveys the adherence of the tires (245/35 ZR 20 at the front and 305/30 ZR 20 at the rear) but at the same time it filters out the vibrations of the irregularities of the terrain (I realized that when I stepped on the pianos of the Modena circuit when we entered its track and that I will tell you below). It is difficult to lose the trajectory as it does in a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a supercar with more power than the MC20.

After passing a few roundabouts and villages we take a provincial road without a shoulder with linked curves. The MC20 is a lot of fun and holds up well, thanks to the brakes. These have 6-piston calipers at the front along with 390 x 36 m carbon-ceramic discs and 360 28 mm rear with four-piston aluminum calipers. According to Maserati in less than 33 meters the car goes from 100 km / h to 0 km / h.

Passion for curves

When we reach the road, we press the button located on the center console to put the gearbox in manual mode and thus use the paddles. If you don’t press it, the MC20 goes back to automatic mode if you stop using them. I walk all the way out of a roundabout and look in the rear view mirror to see my smile but I realize that there is no mirror but the screen where I see what is behind the car.. I link curves without stopping, quickly and safely. The MC20 gives me confidence and that the carbocermic brakes screech like when the poor pigs screamed in the ancient massacres of the villages. I lower the music and enjoy the sound of the engine, only muddied by the continuous ticking of warnings that are continuously triggered by sudden braking.

Acceleration is spectacular (2.88 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h and 8.8 seconds for 0 to 200 km / h) what hits you to the seat, but the best thing is the agility and poise (I insist) in the abrupt changes of direction without losing grip. It is not a 918 Speedster, they are big words, but the MC20 can give strong feelings. And for clumsy like me it is even an easy supercar to carry. And easy if the stability controls are not disengaged (something you never have to do on the open road).

I finish the port and go down to Viano and, as I have been told that the MC20 is a car for daily use, I stop at a supermarket to buy pasta and riso (rice). At the exit I meet a woman wearing a blue Stelvio, just like the MC20 that I am testing next to the car. She, pregnant, tells me that “Since they are the same color I almost got confused.” After congratulating him, one of them approached me who was amazed at the sighting. I understand you when you tell me that you have worked for more than a decade making the instruction book brochures for Ferrari models first, then Maserati. What passion and a good pen for one of the least used books!

But the best thing, apart from the young people taking photos with their mobiles is when Emanuelle appears with her Fiat Panda 4×4 Cross, not Sisley, 80 years old, with a cap that says Same -the brand of tractors- which must have been red but now is rather orange like his car and he tells me: “Mine is better. But if you want to change it …”

Circuit of Mdena

I restart the march to reach the destination point avoiding the infinity of cyclists that were that day on those roads, a very dangerous sport when there are no shoulders and a lot of motor vehicle traffic. Sitting on the bed in the room, I remember how my first contact with the Maserati MC20 was that morning: directly in the car. modena circuit.

Small in length (2,007 meters), with 11 slow and technical curves, which seems to be ending and closing more and more closely linked, with the protection fences close by -as it happens in some section of Maranello-. Here the asphalt is wonderful. It is the Maserati test house. The pilot who shows me the route tells me: “The ‘set up’ of brakes that you get in this circuit is valid for all the tracks of Formula 1”.

After a lap in mode Sport To recognize the track, the instructor turns the wheel toward the Corsa and with the stiffest suspension. You can quickly notice how the steering stiffens but without getting heavy. Better here to put the change in manual mode to enjoy. If you are a little more expert and use both feet or do a toe, you will have a great time.

It was very easy for me to adapt to the MC20 and to the touch of the accelerator that allows to be very progressive in a simple way. On the third lap I disconnected the controls to see how the car slid. Indeed, being rough on the throttle, the MC20 slides backwards. But with a counter wheel you regain the trajectory or you drift if you don’t want to be so effective.

On the second set of laps, he tried to go further to the limit, without drifting. I am happy with how well the MC20 brakes and how well and easy it is to link slow corners in a nimble way without letting it slow down to avoid wasting time. As long as you go over 3,000 laps and up to 7,500 laps the reactions are effective when the accelerator is fully depressed. There is strength to spare.

Price

The price of the Maserati MC20 for Spain part of 245,000 euros in its most basic versionThis figure will rise as the customer personalizes their vehicle through the brand’s customization division, called Fuora di Serie. From June the first deliveries in Europe will begin.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

