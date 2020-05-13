The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will revise downwards “most likely” in June its forecasts for the world economy in 2020, for which last April it already estimated an unprecedented collapse of 3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), after the collapse of macroeconomic data from many countries and in the absence of vaccines for Covid-19.

“It is very likely that we will update our projections sometime in June, and then … our expectation is that there will be a little more bad news in terms of how we see 2020,” said the IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, during a seminar organized by ‘Financial Times’.

“With the crisis still spreading, recent data from many countries is worse than expected in already pessimistic projections, “said the Bulgarian economist, for whom” unfortunately, not having vaccines or medical treatments, makes a more adverse evolution likely for some economies. “

Despite the “terrible” prospects, the director of the IMF stressed that the decisive measures adopted, which have mobilized $ 8.7 trillion, 8 trillion euros, have helped stabilize the world economy.

Crash of the world economy

Last April, the IMF predicted a 3% slump in the world economy in 2020, in its worst recession since the Great Depression, while anticipating a rebound of 5.8% of activity in 2021, provided that the virulence of the pandemic had faded by the second half of the year, allowing a gradual reopening of the economies.

However, in his report ‘World Economic Outlook’ The institution warned that in the event that the containment of the pandemic and economic reopening took longer than expected, delaying until next fall, GDP growth in 2020 would be 3 points lower than that proposed in the base scenario in 2020 (- 3%) and the recovery would remain practically one point below that projected until 2024.

Growth falls five points

Also under the hypothesis of a regrowth in 2021, the IMF estimates that growth that year would be five points below the estimate in the central scenario (+ 5.8%), thus ruining the expected partial recovery of the economy starting next year.

In a third alternative scenario that combined both adverse assumptions, the institution anticipates a drop in activity of up to 4 points greater than in the base scenario of 2020 and 8 percentage points in 2021, which would imply a second year of deep contraction in global GDP.

Warns of the risk of the European reopening

The organization considers that the European strategy, including Spain, of reopen their economies earlier in the epidemic cycle than China, added to the Old Continent’s lower capacity to carry out large-scale tests and carry out follow-up of contacts and specific isolations represents a greater risk than in Asian countries, including China.

“Europe seems to be reopening its economy earlier in the epidemic cycle than China”, they point out in an article Poul Thomsen, director of the IMF’s European Department, and his counterpart for Asia Pacific, Changyong Rhee, in which they underline that Europe lags behind several Asian countries in terms of large-scale testing capacity, contact tracking and case isolation.

“In consecuense, Europe appears to be at greater risk than some Asian countries, including China, although no country can confidently declare victory against the virus, “IMF officials say.