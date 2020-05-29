The International Monetary Fund (IMF) puts pressure on creditors of Argentina’s debt to lower their claims and reach an agreement with the Alberto Fernández government.

From the IMF, extremely confidential conversations were held with Argentine officials and with the most relevant players in the investment funds, with the aim of closing the gap and reaching an agreement. At the same time, the economic team led by Martín Guzmán, receives the support of prominent businessmen from Argentina.

If you take into account the support of the IMF, the body that gave Argentina the largest credit in its history, and that of businessmen, where the majority represents considerable capital invested in the country, the panorama, at least in terms of of the backups, it seems very good for Guzmán.

The missing support is that of the bondholders. Late yesterday, the minister spoke again about the debt. “A confidentiality agreement expired today. There is another that is still in force. With respect to the one that expired today, the result is that we have approached but there is still an important way to go. We present some terms of reference that seek to approach an agreement to take care of Argentina. The group of creditors called Ad Hoc moved in the right direction with respect to its previous offer, but the movement was short, insufficient for the needs of the country. We hope to continue working with the creditors that make up that group, that today they are the ones who are furthest from the restrictions that our country faces. “

The tough stance of the Argentine government, clinging to the sustainability of the debt, is obviously not what the bondholders want. But times are running out, and everyone wants a definition.

In funds, the aim is to be able to reach an agreement that represents a considerable future profit. They are willing to compromise. In fact, they showed it, but it is clear that the intention of the creditors is to collect as much as possible, as soon as possible. The posture is not debatable. It is not about being right. But when these instances are reached, what is taken into account is the best negotiation, within the feasible. “A successful agreement is an agreement that takes care of all of Argentina,” says the minister.

Guzmán’s phrase is not minor. For the Government, the agreement cannot be at any price, at least it is what it maintains for now. It is clear that in the event, going into default is not going to convince everyone. Entrepreneurs, for example, and for good reason, asked to avoid it. The government wants to fix, the bondholders and the IMF too. Is there someone who doesn’t?

