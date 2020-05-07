The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests to advanced economies that they adopt fiscal measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. They propose, among other initiatives, the temporary cuts in taxes on wages and consumption, which Pedro Sánchez has so far refused.

Even Ada Colau’s Barcelona City Council, which is not suspected of being liberal or prone to lower taxes, has approved a reduction in rates – yes, on time – to encourage the economy. Despite this, the Government of Pedro Sánchez refuses any tax incentive that is not a subsidy.

In Chapter 2 of its report ‘Fiscal Monitor’, published this Wednesday, the institution chaired by Kristalina Georgieva has examined the possible recovery policies that economies should put in place to reactivate when the coronavirus pandemic is curbed. And the Fund has warned: during other recessions, such as the one in 2008, discretionary fiscal support “came too late and was not well targeted.”

The main recommendation that the body has made is that they be carried out coverage extensions and Social Security networks, something that should be a “priority during the pandemic.” However, the IMF advises that a guaranteed minimum income scheme will actually be effective if it is “Selective, conditional and linked to the economic situation”.

Quite the opposite of what Pedro Sánchez will do in Spain under the leadership of Pablo Iglesias, the vice president who has promoted a vital minimum income in Spain that will come to stay. In fact, Spain was already one of the countries with the most aid, benefits and subsidies in the developed world. And after the crisis even more. There are currently 21 million people collecting their salary or state aid.

However, in Spain, other measures are lacking than those suggested by the IMF, which has need for a temporary reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) or one limited reduction in time of labor taxes with the aim of encouraging hiring.

The entity based in Washington It has also recommended that advanced countries modernize their infrastructures, at the same time that it has urged emerging economies to solve their lack and invest to achieve other development objectives.