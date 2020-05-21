Amid discussions between the Government and creditors to reach a debt restructuring agreement issued under foreign law, the The International Monetary Fund (IMF) returned today to support the negotiation and hopes that an agreement can be reached soon to “open a sustainable path for the Argentine economy in the future.“

In the usual press conference held every fortnight, the spokesperson for the international organization, Gerry Rice, ruled out speculating on the result of the negotiations between the Government and the bondholders, but noted that they are “encouraged by the will of both parties to continue exchanging positions to reach an agreement.”

Asked about negotiations between Argentina and the IMF to agree on a new financial program, Rice recalled that the government’s position has been that they first want to have a review of Article IV and then possibly they could request a support plan from the Fund. “This is the position of the Argentine authorities and we respect it. We have an active and constructive dialogue, but we have not yet started discussions on an IMF-supported program. I don’t have a calendar on next steps“The agency official said.

Before opening the questions, the agency’s spokesperson referred to the progress being made in the area of pandemic financing. After affirming that not only is the crisis unprecedented but that the Fund’s response has also been unprecedented, Rice stated that the entity is responding to requests for emergency loans from 102 countries.

“Two weeks ago I mentioned to them that we had approved emergency financing for 50 of these 102 countries that expressed interest. Today that figure is close to 59. And the board is advancing at a record rate in the approval of these loans, “said the IMF spokesman, adding that the request of 29 other countries is being considered.

As he explained, “these are instruments that can meet the demand of more than USD 100 billion in terms of emergency financing.” “These instruments allow the IMF to provide emergency loans without a country program with the agency. Therefore, it does not imply any conditionality or revision, it can be quickly disbursed and deployed where it is most needed, “Rice said, adding that” that means supporting countries so they can protect the most vulnerable sectors. “

However, the official maintained that there must be accountability and transparency to “be sure that the resources provided are used for the proper purposes.” “We are urging countries to keep receipts; That means ensuring that resources are used appropriately. “