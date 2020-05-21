The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants an agreement to be reached worldwide to suspend the payment of dividends and the programs for the repurchase of shares by banks. Both measures would be in effect for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to preserve the largest possible capital.

The managing director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has defended in an article published in the British newspaper ‘Financial Times’ that “solid capital and liquidity positions” are essential to provide loans, but that it is “necessary” to retain the benefits obtained to “Reinforce” mattresses built by banks.

According to calculations by the Washington-based institution, the 30 most important systemic banks worldwide They remunerated their shareholders with 250,000 million dollars (227,584 million euros) in 2019 between dividends and repurchase of shares. “This year they should retain their profits to raise the capital of the system,” Georgieva added.

The Managing Director has recognized that this has “Unpleasant implications” for shareholders, but that in the face of an abrupt economic contraction like this, there are “solid arguments” to further strengthen the entities’ capital base.

“The interests of bank shareholders are aligned with those of supervisors and clients. All stakeholders will ultimately benefit if banks preserve capital rather than pay shareholders during the pandemic, “said Georgieva.

In this sense, the Bulgarian has stated that the banks that undertake these actions individually They will be “penalized” by investors who do not understand that they are necessary, which is why they have opted for an international pact by regulators to suspend the payment of dividends and share buybacks.

«To ensure consistency worldwide, international cooperation is key. The IMF and the Financial Stability Council can help achieve this, “he said.