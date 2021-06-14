‘The imagination is not enough to visualize the Big Bang’

Why do we see the universe as mysterious and beautiful as a painting by Leonardo da Vinci or a cathedral?

Because the story it tells is extraordinary. Hubble photos tell where we come from: we see examples of how stars were born, how planets arose, galaxies like ours, and we think: “This is my story, that’s where I come from.”

How and when did your vocation arise?

Coming Soon. In elementary school, I heard about infinity and picked up all the science books I could find. At the age of eight I read about great scientists and thought I wanted to imitate them, although I did not know in what field. Astronomy was exciting in 1954. Today it is even more so because there are many discoveries thanks to space telescopes. From Earth, the atmosphere makes it difficult to see well. Much information from space comes in the form of waves, and the atmosphere clouds them. But a space telescope can see galaxies formed billions of years after the big bang with just an 85 cm diameter mirror.

You are the scientific director of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). What are your goals?

We have delayed the launch because it has been difficult to build. The problem is that it is very large and will have to live in cold outer space. It has to be tested in a similar environment, created at the Johnson Space Center in Houston: a large tank 20 m in diameter by 4 m high that was erected for astronauts going to the moon. Testing the JWST in the tank is time consuming and expensive.

What do you hope to find with him?

We want to observe nearby objects and also the first galaxies, stars and black holes that were generated after the big bang. We are going to study the gravitational processes that gave rise to the Milky Way, to photograph the history of the universe and to trace the zones of stellar birth. Around the nebulae there is an accumulation of gases and stars; some of them are barely three million years old, and we know where they are being created. Stars are born in very cold regions of cosmic dust. The lower the temperature, the lower the pressure. Gravity can overcome it and knead the materials and gases into a compact object that ends up being a star.

Why are stars so important?

In the big bang there were only hydrogen and helium, two gases. The other elements were later manufactured in the stars. We are made from materials that were generated within you, we are stellar recycling. Gold, for example, arose from the collision of stellar neutrons. They generated, together with the stars and gravity, all the elements. And we are paleontologists of the universe.

Space projects generate new technologies and inventions that we later use in everyday life. What will the JWST leave us?

One team member devised a system to correct telescope mirror errors and realized that he could apply it to calculate vision failures in the human eye lens. So if you go to the eye doctor, you may see better thanks to the JWST.

How long will the James Webb be in operation?

Ten years. Six months after launch, it will start collecting data. It will be located 1.5 million kilometers away, at a point where the Sun, the Earth and the telescope will be aligned and we will be able to deploy its parasol so that it is cold and protected from the solar heat.

Where do you think surprises could come from?

There are many mysterious objects and phenomena in space, such as fast radio bursts, discovered in 2007, that come from very remote places, but we do not know what produces them. Maybe with the telescope we’ll find out. We also want to study exoplanets. We know that most stars have them and that some may be the right temperature to support life.

Do you think there could be life in other parts of the universe?

Yes, the cosmos is huge, so chances are high. If a planet is the right size and temperature and contains water, there is likely to be some kind of life on it. As for intelligent life, having two people elsewhere having a conversation similar to this is perhaps more unlikely.

According to recent data, the Sun was created from gases and matter in a very cold region where gravity was able to amalgamate them. The Earth would have emerged from the remains of those materials. There are similar events in the universe, but we have not been able to see planets form, although there are images of the formation of solar systems.

On the one hand it seems that the universe is chaotic but at the same time the image of a stable and orderly entity emerges. What is it really like?

Both. Stability is time dependent. For us, the Solar System is very stable. The sun invariably rises every twenty-four hours. But if you handle a timescale of ten million years, you see that the climate has changed and many species have changed, already a hundred million years ago you find that the continents have moved. As for the universe, it is highly structured hierarchically: there are huge elements, galaxies, which in turn are gathered in groups and contain other smaller elements, which are stars, which are surrounded by planets. And everything is influenced by gravity, which acts on all elements and orders the structure. And in places in the universe where there are no galaxies, there is cosmic dust.

Did the big bang have to happen or did it happen because something went wrong?

We have no other universe to compare with. According to Alan Guth’s theory of the inflationary universe, it was formed by an instability that led to the big bang and everything that followed. But in the long run everything is unstable. Gravity makes things so.

Is the expansion that unleashed the big bang accelerating?

The cosmos is accelerating. Galaxies are moving away from each other due to dark energy. In the first 9 billion years, gravity offered resistance and was able to slow the speed of cosmic expansion. However, in the last 5 billion years, it is going faster and faster due to dark energy.

Will it expand forever?

Yes, because of the dark energy it contains. Could the expansion be stopped? We do not have a reason to justify it, so it will most likely continue to expand forever. Although if the dark energy disappeared, the universe would stop its expansion.

Would it contract again and then expand again?

Apparently not, but there is no way of knowing. The big bounce theory defends that the universe contracts and compresses cyclically. There are scientists who think it is possible.

Does nothing exist for a physicist?

We can’t say much. We can talk about how one thing is transformed into another, but there is no way to explain that at some point there was absolute nothingness and then something emerged. For me, that concept of nothing has no meaning, it does not mean anything.