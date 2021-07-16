The images of the worst floods in a century in Europe: there are 69 dead and thousands missing

The strong storms that hit western Europe in the last hours left at least 1,300 missing and 69 dead, although the authorities consider that this figure may grow exponentially in the next few hours, while the magnitude of the damage begins to show, as the water level falls.

Germany is the country with the highest number of deaths (58), followed by Belgium (11). On Netherlands and Switzerland, serious floods are registered.

The images sent by international agencies speak volumes. Entire villages were devastated by the power of the storm, which broke all forecasts and is the strongest in a century.

The images of citizens on the roof of their houses, waiting for rescue, or the discovery of more and more deceased trapped in basements or trying to get to safety shook the country on Thursday.

The worst affected regions are among the most densely populated in the country – the North Rhine-Westphalia “Land”, with 18 million inhabitants, and neighboring Rhineland Palatinate. Part of its territory was once a mining area, so its subsoil is still crossed by abandoned wells that are prone to flooding.

In both federal states they are used to dealing with such situations. But the speed with which roads, suburbs and urban centers were now flooded, as well as the flow acquired by its rivers has exceeded forecasts. Road traffic was cut off, as were the rail connections, both in these regions and from there to Berlin and the south of the country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel guaranteed “all support” to those affected. In a statement from Washington, where she arrived on what is expected to be her last trip as chancellor to her transatlantic ally, Merkel said she had raised the issue with both Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

“We have talked about long-term reconstruction aid, although logically the priority objective now is to provide immediate aid in the affected regions,” said Merkel.

They are the most devastating floods of the century, worse than those suffered by the east of the country in 2002. Then the city of Dresden was besieged for days by the rising Elbe, while volunteers, civil protection and firefighters fought to rescue those affected and evacuated artistic treasures of the so-called “Florence of the East”.

The Belgian province of Liège continues to be severely affected by the floods and torrential rains that have particularly hit that part of the country, where most of the fatalities have been accounted for.

Two lifeless bodies were found in the town of Chaudfontaine tonight, according to local press and Mayor Daniel Bacquelaine.

In Aywaille Township, where the body of a man in his fifties was previously found, Mayor Thierry Carpentier reported that several campsites had been evacuated.

France will send two helicopters to help the neighboring country, which will also be assisted by Italy and Austria.