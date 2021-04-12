the images of the reopening of pubs in England

Selfi between pints (glass seems half full) (Photo: Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images)

Cups in the wind and not a free hole. England has reopened its pubs on Monday after three months closed due to anti-coronavirus restrictions. Despite being Monday, a number of citizens have taken to the streets to take positions and enjoy a while between beers (or wines or whatever each one had) and friends.

It’s not just the bars that have reopened. Non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons, gyms and zoos have welcomed their first visitors since the beginning of January due to the improvement in the epidemiological situation.

Boris Johnson has not been seen with his pint, as expected to celebrate the relaxation of restrictions, for the national mourning that the United Kingdom lives for the death of Philip of Edinburgh on Friday. The ‘premier’ has asked citizens to “behave responsibly” and avoid distractions against the virus, although more than one seemed little concerned with his paint in hand.

These are the images that have left the most festive Monday in a long time in the United Kingdom:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.