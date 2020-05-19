With stones and sticks, the protesters confronted the police. EPA

“We are starving,” several of the inhabitants of the El Bosque commune, one of the least-resource municipalities in the Chilean capital, said in their statements to local television stations.

A hundred people participated in the demonstration, according to EFE.

Some of them set fireThey barricaded and cut off vehicle traffic in the area to express their discomfort at the situation they are experiencing after four weeks in confinement.

“It is not against quarantine, it is against hunger,” said another protester.

In the afternoon, there were clashes between the protesters, with stones and sticks, and the body of policemen (militarized police), who used tear gas and the water-launch car.

This was the first open confrontation between protesters and the security forces since last Friday night total confinement was declared in the Chilean capital Given the sharp increase in the number of confirmed infections in the country that this Monday exceeded 46,000 cases, according to data from the John Hopkins University in the United States.

Without work or resources

Although until last week the government of President Sebastián Piñera had avoided imposing very strict confinement, the prolonged suspension of some economic activities such as construction and trade it seems to be taking its toll on the poorest sectors of society.

The carabinieri tried to dispel the demonstration to lift the traffic cuts.

EPALemonstrators closed some roads to traffic to protest the situation.

EPACrabineros and protesters exchanged tear gas and stones.

“We have been in quarantine for four weeks and, without a doubt, the few resources these people have had have been exhausted. Then, the State has to try to deliver the necessary resources, ”said the mayor of El Bosque, Sadi Melo, in statements to a television channel.

The official indicated that in recent weeks the demands of neighbors have grown due to lack of food.

“We are in a very complex situation of hunger and lack of work. More than 10% of communes like ours they are in extreme poverty. There are around 5,000 families, 20,000 people who are already facing this situation, “he added in statements collected by El Mercurio.

Last Sunday, Piñera announced the application of five measures to support the most vulnerable people and the “needy middle class”, among which the delivery of 2.5 million baskets of food and basic products is expected among the poorest.

EPALarrabineros used the water launch cars to quell the protest.