The images of the monumental ship jam that is costing US $ 400 million per hour

The huge container ship stranded in the Suez Canal is slowing down an estimated trade of $ 400 million an hour by preventing the entry of ten ships, according to calculations by the company specialized in shipping information Lloyd’s List, which estimated the approximate value of goods that move through the Suez every day.

Are already more than 300 Ships laden with billions of dollars in goods waiting to pass through the canal, according to Bloomberg data.

Lloyd’s values ​​westbound canal traffic at approximately $ 5.1 billion per day and eastbound traffic at about $ 4.5 billion per day. In total, we are talking about retained assets worth 9.6 billion dollars a day.

The lockdown is further straining an international supply chain already strained by the global pandemic, said Jon Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation.

From land, you can see the cargo tanks accumulated near the entrance to the Suez Canal, waiting to continue on their way. Bloomberg estimates that there are currently about 300 ships standing still. Photo: Associated Press / Sam Magdy.

“Every day the ship remains trapped in the canal adds delays to normal cargo flows,” he told CNBC, adding that members of the trade group are actively working with carriers to monitor the situation and determine the best strategies. mitigation.

The extended closure of one of the major shipping routes will disrupt supply chains for everything from grains to cars to coffee.

“Many companies continue to struggle with supply chain congestion and delays stemming from the pandemic. There is no doubt that the delays will extend throughout the supply chain and cause additional challenges, “he added.

An unexpected and serious accident

The Ever Given, operated by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine, is the length of four football fields and sits at the southern end of the canal, preventing other ships from traversing one of the busiest waterways in the world.

The 400-meter-long container ship (dimensions similar to those of the Empire State Building), which is registered in Panama, blocked the Suez Canal when it veered off course during a March 23 sandstorm while en route from China. to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

According to some reports, at least 7 large tankers carrying 6.3 million barrels of oil are currently blocked in the canal, which accounts for 30% of global container ship traffic.

“The key to this problem is how long it will take to move Ever Given,” Alan Baer, ​​president of logistics provider OL USA LLC, told CNBC. “US importers face three-day arrival delays at the moment and this will continue to grow as long as the disruption continues.”

The task of refloating the 200,000-ton Ever Given will require about a week of work and possibly more, said people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg, who asked not to be named. Rescue work was initially expected to last only a couple of days.

Baer, ​​who has containers on the ships stuck in both lanes of the Suez Canal, said that if it remains closed, the ships will detour around the Horn of Africa, adding an additional seven to nine days to a trip.

A traffic jam of gigantic dimensions

According to the World Shipping Council, the daily departing capacity of the Suez Canal is 106. If the canal is closed for two days, it will take an additional two days after reopening to clear the backlog. The longer the delay, the longer it will take to get the boats out.

As if that were not enough, in addition to delaying thousands of containers loaded with consumer items, the stranded ship has also immobilized empty containers, which are key to Chinese exports.

“Containers are already in short supply in China and the jam in Suez will put inventory even more stress,” explained Jon Monroe, maritime trade and logistics consultant at Jon Monroe Consulting. “We are back in a pre-Chinese New Year environment where factories are running at full steam and struggling to find containers and space for their finished products.”

This delay will affect the arrival of American imports that fill store shelves, as well as American-made components.

The Suez Canal is a man-made waterway at sea level in Egypt, which connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea through the Isthmus of Suez and divides Africa and Asia. Built by the Suez Canal Company between 1859 and 1869, it came into operation that last year. It is currently one of the busiest oil transportation routes in the world.

