Tom Cruise nothing bad has happened to her since the quarantine began, because she decided to stay in Saint Hill, in East Grinstead in the United Kingdom. The mansion is from the Church of the Scientology.

According to The Sun newspaper, the actor has been transported there since the filming of the next installment of the franchise of Mission Impossible, but was suspended due to the pandemic.

The mansion was built in 1792 and belonged to the founder of the religion, L. Ron Hubbard, for some time. Over the years it has been renovated numerous times, the most recent one costing £ 13 million

Within it there are waterfalls, a huge garden with more than 1,000 species of plants and trees. Also has 400 staff members They enjoy their own transportation from the city of Crowborough to the mansion.

Now the place includes a restaurant made entirely of glass, which is by a chef with a Michelin star and that, according to the newspaper, he used to work for Gordon Ramsay.

According to the Mail Online newspaper, Plácido Domingo’s daughter-in-law revealed some details of the famous Hollywood actor during his visits to Saint Hill.

“There have always been rumors that the leader David Miscavige (current head of the Church) receives Tom at the Saint Hill mansion sometimes when he is here. Fly to a small private airport with Miscavige, ”Sam Domingo told the newspaper.

In addition to this, the library It is another of the great luxuries of Saint Hill, since it has several religious specimens on the history of Scientology. Some of these were written by Hubbard himself.

What comes after isolation

It was confirmed that Cruise will shoot his next film on a particular film set: from space, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), announced the NASA in early May.

The US space agency is “excited” about the idea of ​​working with the Top Gun protagonist for this still unknown film, according to NASA director Jim Bridenstine on Twitter.

Filming could “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists”To work on space travel, Bridenstine said.

Cruise is known for doing his own risk taking and obtained his commercial pilot license after his role in Top Gun as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a character who had a dangerous and reckless flying style. It has also been said that some aircraft flew for the highly anticipated sequel to this 1986 film, which is expected to be released this year.

But if your latest challenging project goes ahead, Cruise will be the first Hollywood star to appear on screen from beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

The entertainment site Deadline Hollywood had already reported rumors about the movie over the weekend, adding that the company SpaceXBillionaire Elon Musk’s had to do with the project.

SpaceX will launch astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade this May, aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, which will arrive on the ISS.

The online site reported that some other details about Cruise’s film project are already known but that it would not be part of the “Mission Impossible” franchise. The seventh film in this series is expected next year, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed its production..

