The images of the incredible sixth generation fighter that would replace the F-22

They look like spaceships, but no. It is the latest generation of war jets from the United States Air Force.

The Air Force (USAF) released a sixth-generation concept image of its new fighter. In his biennial report he slipped the silhouette of what will be his powerful combat weapons in the future.

The specialized site The Avionist reported that on page 28 of the report there is a recreation of the device that is under development under the code name Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) – The next generation of air dominance -.

US reveals image of fighter that will replace the F-22: The US Air Force has published a report featuring concept art for the 'Next Generation Air Dominance' fighter.

The first prototype has already been approved, according to the Deputy Secretary of Acquisition, Technology and Logistics of the Air Force, Will Roper, reported in 2020.

According to reports from military sources, the new fighter it would take the place of the iconic F-15 and the stealthy F-22 Raptor.

The silhouette of the mighty jet is triangular and in airspace it could easily be mistaken for an unidentified object. The aerodynamics look different and cutting edge, in short, it breaks with the established.

The RT site slipped the possibility that the prototype presented in the report is a mere artistic representation, because the plans of a weapon of that caliber are generally top-secret, however NGAD is advancing by leaps and bounds to present its advances and stay in the arms race against powers like China, Russia and India.

Although NGAD’s advances are classified, Air Force Air Combat Command chief Mark Kelly said in February that its advances will make a world-class difference to other air forces around the world.

“I am confident that the technology and the test points have been developed to the level that NGAD will be implemented… the adversaries on the other side of this technology will suffer a very tough day, a tough week and a tough war. What I don’t know, and we are working with our great partners, is whether our nation will have the courage and focus to deploy this capability before someone like China uses it and uses it against us. “, Kelly said, as reported by RT.

The most important challenge facing NGAD is not technological development or the leakage of secrets to other superpowers, but the Pentagon allocating the necessary budget it receives as part of the administration for national defense.

