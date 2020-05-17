Coronavirus: the images of the first day of the return of the Bundesliga in the middle of the pandemic

Soccer returned to Germany in the midst of the pandemic with protocols and different celebrations. / EFE

The Bundesliga and the Second Division of the German Bundesliga are the first professional leagues to resume the season after the national closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic. / EFE

All matches until the end of the season will be played behind closed doors. / EFE

Cologne’s Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz celebrates the goal 2-0 with his teammate Cologne’s German midfielder Dominick Drexler during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match. / .

General view inside the stadium during the match, which resumes behind closed doors after the coronavirus outbreak. / REUTERS

Without public or greetings, with banks separated by 2 meters and disinfectant to clean the balls, this is how German football returned. / EFE

The balls are cleaned every time they leave the field of play. / .

The draw between captains and referees was done remotely and without the greetings of FIFA. / .

The substitute banks had a new arrangement and the seats, both for the soccer players and for the coaches and collaborators, were separated by two meters. / .

Fans around the world were eager to watch soccer and that generated an unthinkable rating on cable TV. / .

The German championship aroused great interest in learning about their healthcare protocol and social distancing. / REUTERS

Koeln sits on the rostrum wearing a face mask after his substitution during the German Bundesliga soccer match in Cologne, Germany. / EFE

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts with his player Angelino after the German Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in Leipzig, Germany. / EFE

Soccer returned from one of the great European liegas and that generated a lot of expectations. / REUTERS

It was possible to return to watch soccer after little more than two months without games due to the coronavirus pandemic. / EFE

A player wearing a protective mask before the Union Berlin vs. game. Bayern Munich. / REUTERS

General visit of the Rhein Energie Stadium during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Cologne, Germany. / EFE

The unusual image of the courts without an audience. / EFE

Several weeks before the games, thousands of tests were carried out on soccer players, coaches, and team personnel. / .

FC Cologne general manager Alexander Wehrle wearing a protective mask before the match. / REUTERS

Horst Heldt, General Manager of Sports for FC Cologne wearing a protective mask before the match. / REUTERS

The balls are disinfected before the game. / REUTERS

FC Nuremberg goalkeeper Felix Dornebusch after the German Bundesliga second division football match. / EFE

