The images of the chaos at the parties in Washington Square Park that have left them injured

The popular park Washington Square in the Village from New York was the scene of another night out of control and violent that included two stabbed, a cook bloodied from a beating, a man beaten to steal his cell phone and anti-police graffiti message.

The chaos that is characterizing the nights in this park lately led the Police last week to impose a curfew at ten o’clock at night in this usually quiet place although visitors refuse to evict it, which comes after the city began to end restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

| #DiarioLibreUSA | Party gets out of control in New York’s Washington Square Park https://t.co/Xh7Cz5E7ZW#DiarioLibre #Heridos #NuevaYork #Violencia #ToquedeQueda pic.twitter.com/DXPXQgY4BS – Diario Libre (@DiarioLibre) June 13, 2021

This Saturday night ended in general with six injured and a 27-year-old man arrested and charged with serious assault, indicates the New York Post.

“Criminals rule this city”a disgruntled police officer told the Post who was not identified.

New York is back baby pic.twitter.com/8s3NWT9kHW – Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 12, 2021

Albert Vera, 60, a resident of the East Village, said: “The quality of life here has gone down the drain. I know that I would never dare to come here at night. . . Is not safe. We absolutely need more police patrols. More police presence ”.

Even street boxing fights are taking place in the park and there is deafening music that residents of the area have denounced without success.

According to data from the Post, a Queens County resident, whom he identified as David Ortiz, 28, is one of the organizers of parties in Washington Square Park in Manhattan until late at night, which have gotten out of control.

It also indicates that, according to Ortiz, neighbors who complain about noise should move.

“This is my response to residents: if you have a problem with amplified sound and you live in the center of the city, you live in the Washington Square Park area, then you should move”, indicates the rotary.

12:30 and the vibe in Washington square park is still incredible pic.twitter.com/661HrinbyG – Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 7, 2021

“I’m not going to let anyone steal our joy,” declared Ortiz, one of those who coordinates boxing matches without a license. A video on the networks shows two men with gloves fighting near the emblematic arch of the park while listening to the uproar of the public.

In addition, residents have denounced drug use in the park, motorized vehicles, the sale of alcohol without a license and even fireworks, which led to the imposition of a curfew.

“Now there are no rules. Even with public drug use, there are no rules. Everything is in the open air. It’s chaos ”, said Adam Weprin, also a resident of the area.

The NYPD has now moved into the village for no clear reason. pic.twitter.com/7m1aEYfJsU – Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 6, 2021

The outraged neighbors have said “that they will not go anywhere” and that they will stand firm fighting for their neighborhood.