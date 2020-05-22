The super cyclone Amphan uprooted trees and caused innumerable destruction by passing through India and Bangladesh. REUTERS

The storm was weakening Thursday as it moved north to Bhutan.

Kolkata city, also known as Calcutta, in eastern India, it was one of the most affected.

. Most cyclone fatalities were hit by falling trees or debris. This photo was taken in Calcutta.

.At least 84 people were killed by Cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh.

Thousands of trees were uprooted, as were power line and telephone poles, and many houses ended in rubble.

Several of Kolkata’s roads are flooded and its 14 million people are without electricity.

Supercyclone

This powerful storm is the first sorpercyclone that has formed in the Bay of Bengal since 1999.

Although its winds weakened when it touched down, it was still classified as a very severe cyclone.

Restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic have hampered emergency efforts and help those affected.

The covid-19 and social distancing measures made mass evacuations more difficult since shelters cannot be used at full capacity.

EPAThe cyclone turned streets, like this one in Calcutta, into rivers.

.M Many lost everything after the cyclone.

Cyclone Amphan began hitting the Sundarbans, a mangrove area around the India-Bangladesh border where some four million people live, on Wednesday.

Then he headed north and northeast, towards the historic city of Calcutta.

Parts of the states of West Bengal and Orissa (also known as Odisha) in India, and areas in southwest Bangladesh were the most affected, with winds of up to 185 km / h.

At least 72 people died in the West Bengal state of India, and 12 in Bangladesh.

West Bengal’s chief of ministers Mamata Banerjee said the devastation in Calcutta, the state capital, was “a greater disaster than covid-19.”

“Area after area, everything is in ruins,” Banerjee told the Press Trust of India news agency. “Today I experienced a war situation.”

This is what Cyclone Amphan looked like from a satellite in an image shared by NASA.

In Bangladesh, tens of thousands of damaged or totally destroyed homes and many submerged villages in low-lying coastal areas such as Khulna and Satkhira were reported.

The authorities nearly 2.5 million people were evacuated before the cyclone. But damage assessment work is stalled because the roads are blocked and because of flooding in all of these areas.

“Thank God we are alive”

Images shared on social media showed that electricity transformers exploded in neighborhoods as the storm significantly affected the city.

“A scene from my brother’s house in Calcutta. They say they have never seen something like this. I prayed to God that this would happen quickly without much harm, ”wrote one user on Twitter.

“Thank God we are safe”, said a resident, who shared images of tile roofs detaching and flying from the force of the wind.

.People run to protect themselves in Calcutta during the passage of Cyclone Amphan.

EPA Winds of up to 185 km / h hit the coast of Orissa, India.

. Cyclone Amphan caused major flooding in Bangladesh.

Local media also released images of traffic lights pulled out on flooded streets, as well as smashed piers and crushed vehicles under downed trees.

Sukea Street, north Calcutta, photograph by Satyaki Sanyal # AmphanSuperCyclone #CycloneAmphan #CycloneAmphanUpdates pic.twitter.com/2I6IS1LJJP – Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) May 20, 2020

Kajal Basu, who lives on the 12th floor of a high-rise building in the city, wrote on Facebook after the storm started: “Out there is like being in hell. “

The apartment building appeared to be “swaying from side to side, mimicking an earthquake,” he described.

Most of the people were in their houses when the storm hit. Calcutta and the rest of India are in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

. Portions of the Calcutta airport are submerged after the storm.

EPA This cyclone hit India as the country goes through a strict coronavirus quarantine.

The deadly danger of floods

Authorities in Bangladesh fear Amphan may become the deadliest storm since Cyclone Sidr, which killed some 3,500 people in 2007. Most died as a result of rising sea water levels.

The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast tides of up to 10-16 feet (3-5 meters) by Amphan.

Sea level rise in this way can cause large amounts of water to enter inland, devastating communities.

The full level of damage in Bangladesh is still unknown, but authorities estimate that there has been widespread destruction in areas where the cyclone passed.