Amid the controversy over the disputes between the coaching staff and the dressing room, Quique Setién He appeared before the media in the preview of the most important match for Barcelona so far in the League. The culé coach analyzed the possibilities of his team and tried to divert the attention of the disrespect of players like Messi or Rakitic to his helpers.

Images of Sarabia and Messi

“There are always controversies, as in life, everyone has their way of seeing things. Sometimes there are differences in opinions. I was not an easy player at the time either, you have the vision of your things. What you have to do is convince everyone that the common idea must be defended. It is natural. There is good communication, these are specific issues that I do not give importance to ”.

Resignation?

«I feel just as strong as when I arrived. I am doing everything I can to make this go well, win games and achieve success. I am convinced that we are doing a good job, but I know that victories hide many things and defeats… There are moments and moments. You win, you enjoy; and it plucks when you lose ».

Relationship with the players

“We are all giving up a part of ourselves for the good of the team. Not everything you would like you can do. I can’t tell an offensive winger not to go past the middle of the field. It is a team, and you know it has to be current as such. And maybe you have to sacrifice personal things for the benefit of the team. The reality is that this situation is new, and I am in a period when I find out about many things and you tend to do what you want to do. It also happened to me in Las Palmas and in Seville. They are processes, time puts everyone in their place«.

Meeting with the staff

We have meetings very often. Yesterday, we talked about many topics. We focus on football, which is what needs to be improved. There are many moments that we are superior but we do not get the profitability in goals, that generates nervousness and frustrates us a little. But the situations are normal. It can be changed if we achieve a loose victory«.

Crisis in the locker room

«When the victories do not come, everyone takes the lead. The circus is thus set up. The relationship with the players is good, I don’t see any major problem ».

Final against Atlético

«The matches against Atlético, a great team, are always very difficult. It will be normal that will make things very complicated for us. The next games will be just as important. Winning now is decisive for us, there are fewer games left and the margin of error is less. We attach great importance to it, as we all do. ”

Arthur’s mother’s criticism

I’m not listening to what Arthur’s mother says … I have no doubt about their commitment until the last day. You are committed and will be fully dedicated to achieving your goals. I have not the slightest doubt, neither I nor the comrades ».

Real Madrid

« We can only control what is ours. We cannot look at the rival but we have to leave thinking of ourselves. Whatever happens ».

Griezmann

« They can only play eleven. Sometimes they go to play some and others, others. You have to decide in every game. But everyone is important and everyone has options. There are players who have a special hierarchy, but all of them may or may not play.