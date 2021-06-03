The images of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in their first public appearance as a couple – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez decided to show themselves publicly for the first time and they left no doubt that they were back together in a new photos that show cuddling as they headed to a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.

The couple was photographed embracing as they headed to the restaurant of the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood. At one point, the singer of “On the Floor“He even rested his head on the director’s chest of”Argo”. They both looked smiling and enjoying each other’s company.

They arrived at the place together in Affleck’s car and held hands as they entered the restaurant. “They were very affectionate, very tender”a source told the US site Page Six. “He put his arm around her the whole time. “, large.The images of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in their first public appearance as a couple (The Grosby Group)

J.Lo’s longtime representative, Benny medina, and his partner, Elaine goldsmith–ThomasThey also participated in the meal. After dinner, the actor was seen smoking a cigarette at the entrance of the place and then he left with Jennifer. The images of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in their first public appearance as a couple (The Grosby Group)

This is the first time that the Oscar winner and music star, 51, are shown in public after taking refuge in Miami for a few days, Florida, in the mansion that J.Lo rented for her and her children. After that short break, Affleck, 48, flew back to Los Angeles to spend time with his children, while Lopez remained in Miami, but then returned to the West Coast to spend time with the actor.

Affleck and Lopez, who broke up in 2004, began seeing each other again in April of this year, after J.Lo will end his engagement with Alex Rodríguez after four years of relationship. “We have realized that we are better as friends, and we hope to continue being that,” they said in a joint statement at the time. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent a few days together in Miami, Florida (The Grosby Group)

A source told In Touch magazine that the couple “don’t waste time”And that they already have plans to live together. “It’s really like no time has passed“, Said the informant, who added:”They both agree that what they have now is really special.”.

According to various local media, the actor He would have already moved some of his things into J.Lo’s $ 28 million mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles. The first pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on May 8, 2021 (The Grosby Group)

The romance began in February, when J.Lo was filming his new movie in the Dominican Republic and I was going through a serious crisis with Rodriguez, who, according to different media, was in “shock”After hearing the news of her ex’s courtship.

The first meetings were at the singer’s house in Los Angeles and away from the press.

A week later, Ben invited his girlfriend to a ski resort in Montana. They were found by the paparazzi, and the photographs confirmed the reconciliation.

The actors starred in a short and intense love story that began on the set of “Gigli”In 2002. They got engaged that same year and decided to get married in September 2003, but days before the wedding, the couple canceled. A few months later, they parted ways.

After their breakup, they each went their own way and started their own family. J.Lo married Marc Anthony, with whom he had two children, named Emme and Max. For his part, Affleck fell in love with Jennifer Garner, with whom he became the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

However, they both separated and continued their single life.s. J.Lo was on the verge of marrying Rodriguez, and Affleck found love in the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, from whom he separated last January after a courtship of almost a year.

Source: Infobae