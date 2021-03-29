The images of a park in Barcelona as if there were no 75,000 deaths from covid in Spain

A group of people play music without distance and few masks in a park in Barcelona. (Photo: Emilio Morenatti via AP)

The coronavirus has already caused more than 75,000 official deaths in Spain and, after different waves, ups and downs, the main concern now is to avoid a fourth wave. But for some that reality is science fiction.

Some photographs from the Associated Press agency capture groups of people in a green area of ​​Barcelona this Sunday. The number considerably higher than recommended for meetings of people who are not from the same nucleus of coexistence. In addition, the minimum safety distance of one and a half meters is not respected, and most go without a mask. Whoever wears it, exceptionally, has it lowered.

To this is added that many of the people gathered in this park are playing instruments, also wind, a practice with a greater potential risk of spreading the virus.

“That’s how it goes,” says a tweeter, reacting to the images. “What a shame to have a head like this,” replies another. “At what speed will the wind instruments launch aerosols and miasmas?” Asks one more.

A group of people, gathered without distance or masks in a park in Barcelona. (Photo: Emilio Morenatti via AP)

A group of people play music in a park in Barcelona. (Photo: Emilio Morenatti via AP)

The coronavirus has already caused more than 75,000 fatalities in Spain. Official statistics put 75,010 deaths as a result of the pandemic, which for another day continues to increase its average incidence in the country. Health has reported 7,586 new positives and 590 deaths in its last press conference on Friday, raising the incidence to 138 cases in 14 days (four points more than Thursday). This Monday will be known more updated data.

The confirmed cases as of this past Friday are 3,255,324, 3,731 in the last 24 hours counted. Madrid registers 1,345, more than a third of all state statistics.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Europe retreats against the coronavirus: why Spain has not yet done so

Almeida says that the images of parties in the center of Madrid are the fault of the perimeter closure

Why Israel or Chile beat Spain in the vaccination against the coronavirus

Only six positives among the 5,000 attendees at the ‘Love of Lesbian’ concert in Barcelona

An expert warns of the risk of “explosive growth” of infections

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.