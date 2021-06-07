The images of a bus colliding with a house in Brooklyn that left 17 injured

At least 17 people were injured this Monday in New York after a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus crashed head-on into a home in the borough of Brooklyn.

Breaking: At least 14 injured after an MTA bus crashed into a building in Brooklyn, New York. (Video via Citizen) pic.twitter.com/PJfQOAKAYn – PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 7, 2021

The accident took place around 2:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Bedford Avenue, in the neighborhood of Prospect Lefferts Gardens, and as confirmed by the New York Fire Department (FDNY), the lives of none of the injured are in danger.

After the driver lost control of the bus, the vehicle collided head-on with the main façade of a three-story residential building, causing inspectors and engineers of the New York Department of Housing they went to the place to analyze the state of the structure.

BREAKING: At least 17 people injured after bus crashes into apartment building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, #Brooklyn – cause of crash remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/maSvExp6zJ – NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 7, 2021

So far, the reason for the accident, how many people were riding the bus, or if any resident of the house was injured is unknown.

The impact not only affected the ground floor, but also damaged the second floor.

Read on: Eviction chaos from Washington Square Park in Manhattan after curfew imposition