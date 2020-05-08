The storm is left behind in the life of Meghan Markle: It has been a temporary authentic that has made the Duchess of Sussex ill since she announced her departure from Buckingham with Harry and little Archie. After much pain, the smiles returned to Meg’s life and on Sunday she has a great reason to celebrate.

Meghan Markle and Harry began to walk the path of happiness in recent weeks, leaving behind the sounds of the United Kingdom and criticism of the accommodation. Despite the pain of initiating litigation against British tabloids where to testify against her own father, Archie’s mom has overcome the gale in the best way.

Precisely, Meghan Markle She has taken refuge in the small arms of her son Archie, in the unconditional hand of her husband Harry and in the new plans that include the latest move for a long time to a mansion still larger than the current one in Beverly Hills with eight rooms.

The first of the good news is that this move Meghan Markle It has to do with his mother Doria Ragland living with them: Archie will be more content than ever with his maternal grandmother and Harry’s relationship with his mother-in-law is unbeatable from the first day.

But what ended up enlarging the smile of Meghan Markle It was what happened this week on the occasion of Archie’s first birthday, who on Wednesday May 6 excited the millions of followers of the couple during a reading of “Rabbit, Duck!”, a children’s book to benefit Save the Children.

That frank smile to face washed, maternal, and stripped of the old Meghan Markle It was only a foretaste of the most anticipated day that arrives for the actress this Sunday: it is Mother’s Day, the first to be spent in her country with her unconditional family and an inevitable question that hangs in the air.

Is there a big door announcement? Meghan Markle He has been giving hints and complicit smiles through video calls of what we all expect: a little brother for Archie. The move to take his mother to help her with the child’s education has not gone unnoticed either. She said it herself: “Archie needs a little person his size to play.” Added to this is the idea of ​​buying a mansion valued at 18 million dollars and already settling in Los Angeles. Is great news coming? It all seems just a matter of time.

.