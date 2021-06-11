The image of the United States abroad recovers with Biden

15 minutes. The image of the United States abroad improved dramatically with the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, according to a poll published Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

In the 12 countries analyzed, an average of 75% of respondents said they feel confident in Biden to “do the right thing in international affairs.” This figure compares with the 17% who gave the same answer last year, still under the mandate of Donald Trump (2017-2021).

“The Election of Joe Biden as President caused a dramatic change in the international image of the United States”, Says the report. This is published the same week that Biden makes his first visit to Europe, where he met with NATO leaders.

According to the Pew record, the trust that the rest of the world places in the United States fell to record lows during the Trump presidency. So only 34% of the participants said they had a positive image of the country compared to 62% today.

The study gathered responses from more than 16,000 people from 12 countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, Greece, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Australia. All of them strategic allies of the United States.

In some, like Sweden and Germany, the difference between the confidence generated by Trump and Biden reaches 70 points. Meanwhile, in Japan and South Korea it is close to 50%.

90% of all respondents called Trump arrogant at the beginning of his term, an adjective that only 13% used to describe Biden who, in turn, is considered to have better qualities for the position (77%) than his predecessor (16%).

Traditionally, the countries of Western Europe (Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to the Pew classification) show a more favorable inclination to the Democratic leaders, since confidence also registered maximums with Barack Obama (2009-2017) and reached to lows during the end of the presidency of George W. Bush (2001-2009) in the middle of the Iraq War.