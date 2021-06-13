The image of the captain of Denmark that moves football

06/13/2021 at 2:43 AM CEST

Simon Kjaer, the captain of the Denmark national team, was one of the protagonists during the dramatic episode that his team experienced in the Eurocopa match against Finland. Christian Eriksen’s sudden swoon startled his teammates, but Kjaer responded quickly. He approached Eriksen and prevented him from swallowing his tongue, placing him in the necessary position for medical assistance to intervene. He then joined the rest of the team in preventing the cameras from recording Eriksen’s suffering and finally, in one of the most shocking footage of the afternoon, reassured his girlfriend, Sabrina Kvist Jensen, who was on the field. Gestures that have earned him the unanimous applause of the entire football world. Both footballers play for Milan, Eriksen for Inter and Kjaer for Milan.