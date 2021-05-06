The image of Hazard laughing after the elimination of Real Madrid that is outrageous in the networks

Hazard laughing after the defeat of Real Madrid in the Champions semi-finals. (Photo:)

It was not, precisely, the best moment of Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s team lost in the semi-finals of the Champions League after being beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the second leg. And, with this, he says goodbye to the dream of ‘La Fourteenth’, at least for this year.

The image of the night, however, was not produced during the meeting. Right after the game many fans noticed Eden Hazard, and her attitude.

The footballer has been seen laughing – more than he should after a defeat – as he greeted some of his former Chelsea teammates on the pitch.

Hazard, who started the key event of the season, was practically disappeared on the pitch at Stamford Bridge. The images, now disseminated on social networks, are giving a lot to talk about among fans, and not so much.

And even Burger King has joined, in a humorous way, the criticism that sets the networks on fire.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Real Madrid, eliminated in the semifinals against a very superior Chelsea (2-0)

VOTE: Will Real Madrid win LaLiga after the Champions League blow?

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.