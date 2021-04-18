The iMac in various color options would be the stars of the Apple Spring Loaded event on April 20 | Technology

Apple’s spring event that will be held on April 20, seems to be related to the expected redesign of the iMac, which would arrive in different colors.

A few days ago Apple gave us the surprise that this same April 20 they will celebrate a new event (Spring Loaded) in which they would present some of their next great and important devices to launch in 2021, and although we have already speculated with everything that They could end up announcing about it, in the last hours the presence of a new range of iMacs has gained quite a bit of strength.

Although Apple has already launched a web page related to its imminent event to be held this April 20, at 7:00 p.m. in the afternoon Spanish peninsular time, it says absolutely nothing about what they could make known, but recent leaks on the Internet they are making things clear.

It seems that the star announcement of this event, perhaps coinciding with spring, is the advent of a new range of iMac in different color variants. This is pointed out by the leaker l0vetodream, which seems to hint that at this new Apple event we will see the rumored iMac redesigned with various color options.

🧐 pic.twitter.com/D2kgGH7T1l – 有 没有 搞 措 (@ L0vetodream) April 17, 2021

In the tweet we can see the (colorful) logo that Apple will use for this April 20 event, along with a photo of the (colorful) iMac G3 line.

If this information turns out to be true, the redesigned iMac would be closer than ever even though they weren’t expected as an announcement until Apple’s developer event later.

These rumors coincide with those of the leaker and technology analyst Jon prosser, which already anticipated that the next iMac would arrive with several color options to choose from, inspired by the aforementioned iMac G3 line. These new iMac would have a major redesign compared to the latest iterations, which would make them look much more like the Pro Display XDR. This comes to mean, that they would offer thinner bezels translating into larger screens, but without increasing the overall size of the product.

Apple has also been discontinuing different models of the iMac in its official store in recent months, predicting that the announcement of a new iMac line would be very close in time and it is likely to be announced this spring for imminent availability.