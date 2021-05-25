The iMac 2021 is 99% screen and only 1% components

The new iMac 2021 is a combination of power and design. It incorporates the new Apple M1 SoC and inherits the straight lines of the iPad Pro, in a chassis available in a wide range of colors. In Hypertextual we have already analyzed it thoroughly, now it is the turn to know what it looks like inside. The iFixit team, as we are used to, have shared details of its traditional disassembly.

The iFixit adventure begins with a detailed x-ray of the iMac 2021. This type of image is very interesting, as it provides a first look at the computer, without removing a single screw. In addition, it allows us to get an idea of ​​the components that are on the other side of the 24-inch screen.

The iMac 2021 has inside two huge metal plates. You may think that there are components in there, but it is not like that. iFixit says that it cannot explain its purpose, although everything seems to indicate that it is some heat dissipation system. The screen, for its part, is glued to the body of the computer, which requires a special tool to disassemble it.

The iMac 2021 is all screen

iFixit notes that in previous generations, Apple has placed the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas behind the apple logo, however on this model it has placed a rectangular metal plate in that location. Below are also observed two “unknown” circles that could be CMOS batteries, but do not specify it.

Since the iMac 2021 uses an M1 SoC, components such as CPU, GPU, RAM and internal storage are soldered. This, consequently, makes any type of repair very difficult to carry out. The images show that most of the components are concentrated in the main logic board from the bottom. And, at its sides, the small fans and speakers. It is surprising that everything takes up so little space, but it is one of the many benefits of designing them “at home”.

The drive disassembled by iFixit is a mid-range 24-inch 2021 iMac. This has two fans located in the “chin” under the screen, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two normal USB-C ports. The base model has only two ports and a single fan.

Since the iFixit review is still in progress, they promise to reveal more details about other components, as well as what the new iMac will be able to repair soon.

