The illusion of Alonso on his return home

05/05/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

The Spanish Fernando Alonso was very excited to return to compete in Spain, when the Formula 1 Spanish GP was held this weekend at the Barcelona / Catalunya circuit and that for the first time he will have the possibility of 1,000 fans attending.

In statements collected by the website “Motorsports & rdquor; Fernando Alonso says he is “Excited to go back to running in Spain as it is always special to race in your country and I have good memories in Barcelona, which is a circuit that all the pilots know well, since we usually do the preseason tests here, in addition to running the Grand Prix & rdquor ;.

“It is a complicated circuit, with many high-speed corners and the race is followed after the one in Portugal, so it will be good to maintain the streak. Hopefully it will be a positive weekend, in which we add more points & rdquor ;, explained the pilot, who analyzed the Portimao race: “The car performed better than in the first two races, but qualifying, unfortunately, did not go well for me & rdquor;. He also recalled that “traditionally it is a circuit where it is quite difficult to overtake, so qualifying will be very important & rdquor ;.

Fernando also wanted to have words for the fans and his return, in a minimal amount, to the stands of the circuit. “When the fans at the Grand Prix are from your country, it’s even more special. I remember all the support they gave me in the past and will miss them especially this weekend. You feel a lot of emotion when their support reaches you. Hope they can get back to racing soon & rdquor;, closed Alonso.

Alpine improvements

The French team took a step forward in the last Portuguese Grand Prix. They went from fighting for the lower part of the grid to taking a leap that brought them closer, even to fight, with Mclaren and Ferrari. It is true that Portimao favored Alpine’s strengths and that Montmeló is a totally different track. They always say that if you do well in Catalonia, you will perform throughout the championship.

In any case, Alpine does not slow down and Marcin Budkowski, executive director of the team, made some small news for the Spanish Grand Prix. “We will try to confirm our progress. There’s more to come & rdquor ;, said the Pole. That did warn that Barcelona was not a track where they performed well last season. Neither in Portimao and they gave the surprise.

His last victory

Alonso last competed in the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix at the wheel of a McLaren. It was his fourth season with the Woking team that had failed in its binomial with Honda engines. At that time, Mclaren was already mounting Renault engines, the same ones that Alpine carries in 2021.

It was not a great year in terms of performance of the ‘papaya’ car but it helped lay the foundations for a project that, since the separation with the Japanese, was on the rise. Sainz and Norris confirmed it in 2019 and 2020 with brilliant campaigns and a car that was competitive again. In 2018, Fernando finished the Spanish Grand Prix in eighth place, after starring in his particular comeback from eleventh place.

It is not the best memory of the Asturian in the Grand Prix at home. In fact, he has achieved two victories. The first in 2006, in the middle of the blue tide. With Renault. The second, in 2013, with Ferrari. In fact, it is the last race that the Asturian has won in Formula 1. Eight years ago …