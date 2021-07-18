07/12/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Carles alena, who has signed for the next five seasons for Getafe, declared that he faces this professional stage with a “very great illusion for the project” that the club has with José Miguel González Martín ‘Míchel’ as coach. The incorporation of the Barça youth squad, who already played the second half of the past championship on loan at Getafe, was a priority for the Madrid team, which wanted to take ownership of the player.

“I spent six spectacular months at Getafe, in which I felt very comfortable. I saw it as a family, it’s what I was looking for, and the project with the new coach excited me after talking with him. The illusion is very great for Míchel’s project, “Aleñá declared at a press conference. Under José Bordalás, Aleñá, 23, played 22 games last season with Getafe, 15 as a starter, and scored two goals in 1368 minutes of play.

“Each one has a different idea. I will be grateful for life to Bordalás because He changed my way of living football and I wish him all the best because he made me improve a lot. In fact, thanks to him I’m showing up here again, “confessed Aleñá, who acknowledged that now, his new coach, Míchel, is” more about having the ball. “Even so, all styles are to win and Míchel’s suits me because of my style of play, that’s why it is what made me decide, “he confessed.

The Barça, “past water”

The Catalan player arrived at Getafe on loan from Barça, the club in which he was formed and in which he climbed categories until he made his debut with the first team under the command of Luis Enrique, current Spanish coach. In total, 44 official games with Barcelona and three goals and a record that includes a League (2019) and 2 King’s Cups (32017 and 2018). “I try to transfer all pressure to the positive and I hope to respond on the field. No I take it as a negative pressure, if not a positive one, because for that I play football, and I want to turn it into responsibility“, he pointed.

“After six months in Getafe I wanted stability, with a long-term project and I see myself here for many years. It is true that it is never easy to leave your home, but I know the world I’m in I had the idea mentalized and the head is assimilating it“He said.” I have been fortunate to play for Barça, to be in the first team with world-class players, but now that is past water and I wish them the best, “said Aleñá, aware that with Ronald Koeman” I had no opportunities. “