The illegal knee delivered by Petr Yan to Aljamain Sterling would have been due to a communication failure between Yan and his cornerbacks

By Edwin Pérez – Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight belt to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on Saturday. The problem is that Yan had dominated the fight, but was disqualified in the fourth round for delivering an illegal knee.

Leaving aside the fact that Sterling evidently took advantage of the situation by not getting up to continue fighting and thus beating Yan by disqualification, the truth is that the rules are clear and the knee thrown by Yan could not be more illegal. In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it is forbidden to knee the head of an opponent who has three supports on the mat.

But why did an athlete of Yan’s stature make such a mistake? Apparently it was all due to unclear instructions from his corner. Daniel cormier was at the commentary table of UFC 259, and referred to this situation which was related to him by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was also at the scene witnessing the fight and who was also able to understand the conversation in Russian between Yan and his cornerbacks (via BJPenn.com):

“Well, you can hear it, right? A boy (in Yan’s corner) says, ‘Just fists.’ Then someone else in that corner said ‘Yes’ when Yan asked, ‘Kick?’ It is in Russian. Khabib heard him, he’s sitting here. We couldn’t understand the language but someone in that corner yelled, ‘Yes’, and Petr Yan landed (a hit) illegal which in the end cost him the UFC championship ”.