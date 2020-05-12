The IIconics return to WWE RAW. Australian wrestlers have been nominated as next challengers to the women’s tag team titles.

The IIconics formed by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce returned last night to WWE RAW to face Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and challenge them to the company’s couples titles.

After a long absence on television, the fighters returned as guests to the segment of A Moment of Bliss on Monday and their presence led to a non-title match between the Australians and the current champions.

At the end of the fight, Billie Kay attacked Alexa Bliss with a blow to the neck which left Alexa stunned and they took advantage of it to execute her double facebuster to achieve victory.

This was the first match of the two WWE wrestlers on television since last November. The IIconics had been drafted to the RAW red mark in last October’s draft following SmackDown’s arrival on FOX.

At Wrestlemania 35 in 2019, The IIconics took the pair’s titles from the company after defeating the previous champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Natalya and Beth Phoenix and Nia Jax and Tamina in a fatal four way. Royce and Kay lost the titles in a fatal four-way elimination match in August to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Now it seems that they have returned in search of revenge and to conquer again the titles of couples.

