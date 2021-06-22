The II María de Villota Tournament arrives in Santander

From June 29 to July 4 it will be played in Santander the II Maria de Villota Tournament in the Royal Tennis Club of La Magdalena, tournament belonging to the circuit Tennis IBP, a national tennis circuit with amateur and professional tournaments throughout Spain that will also offer a solidarity collaboration with the María de Villota Legacy and IBP Solidario (Fundación Blanco París), donating 500 kilos of food, EPIS (1000 masks) and that in its circuit offers parity in its men’s and women’s tournaments. Last year, the tournament could not be held due to Covid-19 and as a wink, all the players have been proposed to wear white.

For this II María de Villota Tournament (women’s tournament) of the IBP Tennis Series 3000 + H category, accommodation and food will be offered to all the tennis players who reach the final draw. The preliminary phase will consist of 16 players, the same number for the final draw. There will be a prize money of € 9000, with € 3000 prize for the champion. The registration fee (solidarity) is € 30 and closes on June 24. All those interested in participating can do so through the following registration form.