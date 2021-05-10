“The idyllic marriage they sell is not like that”

While Rocío Carrasco continues to star in her documentary series, Rocío Flores and Olga Moreno they pronounce themselves giving their own, and brief, version of the events, one through their appearances as a collaborator and the other being honest in Survivors 2021. However, it seems that the image that Antonio David’s wife gives about their marriage might not be as it is.

So he commented Kike Calleja this weekend on Saturday Deluxe: “[Su relación] You may be in danger, more people may come out talking about alleged infidelities and of other things, of the way of life that Antonio David and Olga can lead in Malaga “.

“There are people who are preparing their defense to go out and speak,” said the journalist. “Olga is giving us an image that is not real. She is a standard bearer mother and it is not like that. The lifestyle that these children can lead they can’t do it in Madrid in Malaga “.

“What they are selling us is a lie, I do not say that they are going to separate, but I do say that the marriage may be in danger, “he added and Belén Rodríguez intervened to corroborate her version:” It has surprised me because they sell a totally different image“.

The tertullians began to theorize about what he meant by that “lifestyle”. “Well imagine the worst. I have said that the idyllic marriage that they are selling us is not like that, “concluded Kike Calleja.