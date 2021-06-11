The idol is back: Pulisic shared with children and inaugurated new courts at PA Classics Soccer Park



Christian Pulisic will face Mexico again this Friday, August 6.

Photo: Alejandra Suárez / Imago7

Captain America, Christian pulisic, won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea FC and returned to the United States with the Nations League challenge, and scored the goal to lift the title against Mexico. In the middle of the sweet moment that his life presents him, he took advantage of doing a special job in Pennsylvania.

Good son come home, so goes a popular adage, and Pulisic traveled to Pennsylvania for a different weekend. For a long time he has contributed to a cause to promote the development of football in his state and this time he lived it up close.

He went to the PA Classics Soccer Park sports complex to open training camps and got involved in recreational classes with soccer kids, plus parents and representatives who were present. He also answered questions at the end of the day.

Getting back to his roots! ⚽️ A day these kids will never forget… @ cpulisic_10 @ FOX43 @ FOX43Sports @KalistaAndrew @USMNT @ChelseaFCinUSA @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ovyI3g8eYO – Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) June 11, 2021

The reporter Bryanna Gallagher was in charge of documenting the day and published it in parts on her social networks. The rain could not stop what was an unforgettable day for several children with an example for them to follow.

“Is incredible! Obviously, Christian has reached a fairly high level. It’s been great to see their journey and to know that Central PA has a small role in that… From Hershey to Lancaster, ”stated Doug Harris, president and co-founder of PA Classics.

⚽️ US soccer pro and Hershey native is giving back to his old stomping grounds… @ cpulisic_10 is making a stop home today! We’ll have more on his involvement in making sure @PAClassics got some new training fields, coming up on @ FOX43 🥅 pic.twitter.com/dkgbwnLJlj – Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) June 11, 2021

Now he will rest to be part of the 2021 Gold Cup and prepare the way for the Qatar 2021 World Cup. Pulisic will have a few days of intense work.

Q&A with @ cpulisic_10 A kid asked if he knew he wanted to hit top right in his penalty kick against Mexico… @USMNT @ FOX43Sports @ FOX43 pic.twitter.com/6qejHFVrBM – Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) June 11, 2021

