‘The idiotic loves’, between the sublime and the pathological

MEXICO CITY. “Love explains to us who we are, who we are not and who we can and cannot be,” says the Mexican writer Carlos Rubio Rosell. For this reason, he says, this sentiment continues to inspire art and literature at this stage of the party.

Love is an ethical act, because it implies friendship, mutual help, understanding, selfless care and attention. When we interact with another, it is a political act and requires agreement, consensus and freedom to choose and decide. In this sense, it is pedagogical: it teaches us to establish relationships with others, to respect and be respected ”, he adds.

The poet and narrator living in Spain has just published the book Los amores idiotas (Editorial Renacimiento), in which he delves into this universal affection that, he adds, “is a free will and not a biological determinism; it is an act of will, but it is neither submission nor renunciation nor subjection nor devastation nor disintegration; it is construction ”.

And, in an interview with Excelsior, he confesses that this collection of poems arose after a fatality. “A close friend killed his partner and, wanting to explain why, I immersed myself in reading countless works on the subject, with the desire to find answers.

At one point, I wanted to write about it and I came up with a poem, and then another and another, in which I approached love violence from different angles: suicide, rape, infanticide, femicide ”, he narrates.

The essayist also adds that, already advanced in writing, he decided to leave those dark areas and direct his steps towards the light. And that is the second part of the collection of poems, a kind of celebration of love and the act of love. My intention was to find the reasons that lead a person to kill for love. And, in the end, I think I have also found the reasons that lead us to live it happily ”.

He emphasizes that “love allows us to know ourselves: physically it leads us to a state of awe or exaltation that alters our biology; psychologically, it induces us to think and imagine achievements of all kinds. In both cases, we can oscillate between the healthy and the pathological; and where we lean depends on us ”.

The journalist indicates that “to give up love is to give up oneselfor, to that part that explains us. That is why there are so many idiots who kill, and when they kill they kill themselves, out of love: the explanation of who they are sinks them ”.

When asked why love attracts violence, the author of Industrial paradises answers that, “because we do not know how to control degrading affects: pain, desire, anger, grief or fear; because hardly anyone teaches greatness and perseverance in adversity.

So, we are prey to any feeling that throws us into the void, from which we have no escape, because we do not know handles, self-control mechanisms, temperance, and the will is the most important of them all, ”he says.

Regarding why it is not accepted that love is fleeting and fragile, indicates that it is because “we do not know, or they do not teach us or we do not learn, to exist. Existing is different from living: those live who are not aware of themselves, of what their place is and how and in what to use time for themselves; those who have not given meaning to their lives and do not take charge of their existence, nor do they exercise it with the fullness of a mortal, sensual and voluptuous condition ”.

After this introspection exercise, Rubio Rosell concludes that it can’t be helped that love ends. “Everything dies. Life is fleeting and fragile. Everything that happens in it, such as love, will also be so and, therefore, it will have to be understood and lived that way.

I have wanted to work on images and language in this book to shape a series of emotions directly, without much abstraction; so that the reader perceives a closeness to life, love and some of its most idiotic and sublime consequences, ”he says.

TITLE: The idiotic loves

AUTHOR: Carlos RubioRosell

Publisher: Renacimiento, España, 2020; 68 pp.

