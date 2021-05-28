The ideological curriculum of the Vox spokesperson in Ceuta

The day of this Thursday in the full of Ceuta It was tense, angry and turned some videos in which Carlos Verdejo, from Vox, faced several of those present and received criticism from roommates for your comments and your attitude. It is not the first time that the leader of the far-right party stars in a clash of this style, both inside the camera and outside, with his until a few months ago opinion columns, which can be read in El faro de Ceuta.

Carlos Verdejo, on the left in the image, is a Vox spokesperson in the Ceuta Assembly. (Photo: Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The rifirrafe starring this Thursday along with the popular Yamal Dris was the straw that broke the camel’s back and caused the plenary session to be suspended, but the reproaches against Verdejo to which Dris branded “scoundrel and racist” It was not the only rapist the far-right politician received. Before that, Juan Vivas, president of the autonomous city where the Popular Party governs, he had blamed the absence of Vox in the meetings called to face the serious crisis suffered at the beginning of last week after the passage of thousands of people across the border and later to demand a full monograph for what from the far right they have called the “invasion of Moroccans.”

To this Vivas replied that instead of going when he played, like the rest, “you were missing in one of the most delicate moments for Ceuta. You were trying to burn Ceuta to the order of populism”. He added that he would not consent to any more “insults” or lies. From her seat, the deputy Fatima Hamed, from MDyC, also spoiled her behavior in recent days, calling her entire party a “national shame for this country” and accusing them of not working for Ceuta.

The confrontation was escalating in tension, with Verdejo accusing the opposition parties of being pro-Moroccan and, above all, against Hamed, to whom he said that his party would never reach Madrid, but “perhaps it would in the kingdom of Morocco. The president of Ceuta asked him to withdraw his words, which he did not do and ended up suspending the plenary session.

Yesterday, It has not been the only tense and controversial moment starring Verdejo cAgainst the deputy of MDyC. In February he told her that she “is jihad and it is sharia, it is a social setback and a failure of the Spanish educational system and integration” in addition to accusing her of being “on the side of crime.” Hamed replied that “racist” was too small for him and that he did not really know the meaning of jihad, because “it is effort, but you have not wanted to say that, but something else, but you have not had the courage to do so.” That response was highly applauded in its day.

Since he occupied his position in Vox after the reshuffle of the party Two years ago, this Ceuta born in 1991, has been gaining prominence in the politics of the autonomous city based on his confrontational style, which is recorded in many of the articles published by El Faro de Ceuta that bear his name. Especially Lasted has been, and continues to be, with the management of Vivas and with his former colleagues, José María Rodríguez and María del Carmen Vázquez, after they left the game.

In the last opinion article published in the aforementioned media in November 2020, he accused the regional president of ruining Ceuta families by decreeing the closure of commerce and hotels at 6:00 p.m., which was later extended until 8:00 p.m. 00 hours. In addition, he called him increasingly resembling Pedro Sánchez, of being “in a panic” and of having shown to have “serious perception problems or a manifest inability to manage situations of maximum pressure” in reference to his management of the crisis of the coronavirus, referred to as the “Chinese virus.”

Graduated in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and with two master’s degrees, one that enables to teach classes in Secondary and the other in European Studies from the University of Seville, is Physical Education teacher.

From El Foro de Ceuta they accused him of having deleted his old Twitter account to eliminate the trace of messages when knowing that he would be a deputy for Vox in the Assembly of Ceuta. In those tweets, according to this medium, charged against the “moroccan” of the city and accused Vivas and the PP of making it “Islamic.” His current profile on said social network, where the Vox spokesperson is very active, is dated April 2019.

