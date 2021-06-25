The ideal XI of the Eurocup group stage according to artificial intelligence

06/25/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Once the group stage of the Eurocup is over, Olocip has carried out an analysis to determine which players have had a more optimal performance. For this, the real impact that each action of a specific footballer has had with his selection has been evaluated -number of goals, shots, passes, etc.- thanks to the use of artificial intelligence.

Stock value represents a new dimension of player performance analysis. The most outstanding players are identified by comparing the added value of each player in a match. In this case, the value has been calculated taking into account each action of the game in terms of the change in the probability that the team in possession of the ball will score on that play or receive a goal on the next.& ic; and the moment of the match in which they occur.

Ideal XI of the Eurocup

The ideal XI of the group stage according to Olocip’s artificial intelligence consists of Danny Ward (Wales) in goal; Jordi Alba (Spain), Milan Škriniar (Slovakia), Aymeric laporte (Spain), Stefan lainer (Austria) in defense; Emil forsberg (Sweden), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands), Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) and Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) in the center of the field. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) and Patrik schick (Czech Republic) form the lead.

XI of 🥇 # EURO2020➡️with greater value and influence in the group stage 🤔 How is value measured?

✅ Taking into account each action of the game in terms of the change in the probability that the team in possession of the ball scores on that play or receives a goal on the next pic.twitter.com/1WeGg7Bpyb – Olocip (@Olocip_Lab) June 25, 2021

Silver XI of the Eurocup

The silver XI of the group stage according to Olocip’s artificial intelligence consists of Lukáš Hradecký (Finland) in goal; Andreas Christensen (Denmark), Paulus arajuuri (Finland) and Mykola matviyenko (Ukraine) in defense; Danilo (Portugal), Ivan perisic (Croatia), Manuel Locatelli (Italy) and Raheem Sterling (England) in the center of the field; Memphis Depay (Netherlands) hitch and Romeru Lukaku (Belgium) and Roman yaremchuk (Ukraine) up front.