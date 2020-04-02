The ideal fighters to win the AEW TNT Championship

TNT Championship | All Elite Wrestling has announced the creation of a new title, the TNT Championship. Here we are going to introduce you to the ideal fighters for AEW’s TNT Championship.

SHAWN SPEARS

The truth is that Canadian Ronnie William has found that role that he so badly needed and deserved. Although this 2020 has not started very well and that of the 5 meetings he has had he has lost all 5, we can trust that Shawn Spears has a lot to contribute to AEW. We can consider Spears as a clear candidate for this belt.

COLT CABANA.

The 39-year-old fighter who has been for a large part of his career on the independent circuits and on Japanese territory, we now have at AEW. An acquisition that had been announced for a long time but that until recently we did not see. Colt has a very wide arsenal of moves and is often very entertaining in his fights. Colt Cabana may be the ideal person to carry the AEW midcard title.

DARBY ALLIN

The very young Darby Allin is one of the fighters with the most future. An attractive character, with an extreme and unique way of fighting, especially the stipulation fights that always surprises with some madness that leaves us open-mouthed. This fighter makes the public enjoy. In many of his moves he puts his body into play to give a good show. Without a doubt Darby Allin is a talent that AEW has and his reign could give us very interesting rivalries.

JACK HAGER

Jack Hager, a wrestler with a great history in wrestling, who moved away from her for a while to get into mixed martial arts fighting. He was in Bellator MMA and was a success for him, winning the 2 fights he has played. Today we have him back in professional wrestling. His career in MMA makes him one of the most credible fighters on the roster. A fighter with high credibility who could offer a very dominant reign.

JIMMY HAVOC

The most hardcore fighter on the list, Jimmy Havoc is one of the most extreme fighters that All Elite Wrestling has. This 2020 Havoc has had 3 victories and has not yet lost a fight. Due to his attitudes in the ring and outside, they make him a very attractive fighter for the fans. Surely it would offer us a good reign, with bizarre stories probably that would be very original.

Cap

The bastard Pac is one of the best fighters there is. It has just formed a faction that looks very good, the triangle of death together with the Lucha Bros. What better than for a new faction to take a title for them and if the bros already get the title in pairs, we would be before one of the best factions of the wrestling territory. He paints the future of these 3 very well and with a title in his hands we can be talking about a group that leaves its mark on AEW.

LANCE ARCHER

Lance Archer has made his AEW debut with Jake Robert with a clear goal in Cody Rhodes. At the moment I think he doesn’t need that midcard title and maybe after his fight with Cody he’s going to take revenge on Jon Moxley for taking the American title from him in Japan and trying to get the maximum title. But it could be a great option for Lance Archer to win this half-card title so give it importance and make it an important title.

MJF

The last and my favorite is MJF, this fighter is pure charisma. The best current hell of global wrestling. Inside and outside the kayfabe MJF continues with the character and sells the stories in the most realistic way possible. It could offer a very fun reign, but forgive me for the comparison, it could resemble The Miz’s reign with the intercontinental title. It is my favorite to take it, I think it is the best option they have, and that the MJF great deserves this title more than anyone.

Other options for this half card title can be a Brodie Lee or Sammy Guevara two totally different fighters but who could give a good reign to the 2.

AEW’s decision to create this belt has been a very positive one and it can give them great struggles, very good stories and it can make us really enjoy ourselves.

