1. Agustín Marchesin

FC Porto v Rio Ave FC – Liga NOS

The Argentine goalkeeper would be the holder despite being on the team. After the withdrawal of Helton is the one to be in this ideal eleven of stars.

2. Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City v Aston Villa – Premier League

The Right side was sold to Leicester City in 2018 and now it has a great present in Europe. His position is sought by many clubs and it was a mistake to let him go.

3. Nicolas Otamendi

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The Argentinian at the time it was sold to Manchester City after four great years with the Port. He could not miss in this eleven and would lead the defensive behind.

4. Felipe

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC – La Liga

To the Brazilian defender We include it for its great performance today with the Atlético de Madrid. He is 30 years old and with his hierarchy he could give a lot to this eleven.

5. Alex Sandro

Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus – UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian is left side. ANDn el Port He became a great player and many became interested in him. Was finally sold to the Juventus.

6. Casemiro

Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid – La Liga Santander

The Brazilian He spent a season at Porto and the club had the option to buy but Real Madrid’s priority was repurchase and I end up carrying it for 7.5 million euros.

7. Hector Herrera

Club Atletico de Madrid v CD Leganes – La Liga

The Mexican is well remembered in Porto for being the benchmark for the team in the midfield of the field in the 6 years he was. It was sold in 2019 to Atlético de Madrid.

8. Joao Moutinho

Olympiacos FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers – UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

The Portuguese began to grow in the Port and became a star of the team in the 3 seasons that he played. Then it would be sold to Monaco and is now a benchmark for the Wolverhampton.

9. James Rodriguez

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad – Copa del Rey: Quarter Final

The Colombian has a left foot of gold and for three seasons he shone in the Port, until he finally made the jump to Monaco. His quality at the Portuguese club is missed. He currently plays in the Real Madrid.

10. Hulk

Shanghai SIPG v Buriram United – 2020 AFC Play Offs

The Brazilian striker became the offensive benchmark. In five seasons he scored more than 75 goals and that served for Zenit to buy it. Currently in Shanghai SIPG and could easily be a starter in the Port.

11. Radamel Falcao

Ziraat Turkiye Kupasi (Turkish Cup) “Galatasaray AS v Caykur Rizespor AS”

The Colombian striker had a phenomenal performance in two seasons and scored almost 75 goals. It was sold to Atlético Madrid although today it is in the Galatasaray.