This summer we will finally have neither the European Championship nor the Copa América because of the coronavirus, but from 90min we do not want national football to be forgotten. That is why these last days and for the next few, our experts will choose the ideal eleven of 16 of the main teams on the planet to finally choose the best national team of the century.

The Uruguayan team will always be remembered for being the champion of the first World Cup and repeating the feat in their next participation 20 years later, when the top national team tournament resumed after World War II.

So far this century, Uruguay’s leading role in continental tournaments has gone from less to less with large participation in the Copa América until 2011, when they were proclaimed champions, and fourth place in the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 as maximum achievement. The South American team has been characterized over these years as a seasoned team led by Óscar Tabárez since 2006 and this would be his ideal eleventh of the century.

1. Fernando Muslera

The goalkeeper born in Buenos Aires but international for Uruguay is the third player with the most internationalities in the history of the team with a total of 116. He debuted in 2009, when he was still a Lazio goalkeeper, and his long time at Galatasaray has made him allowed to always stay as the starting goalkeeper for Tabárez.

2. Maxi Pereira

The Montevideo right back made the leap to Europe in 2007 to land at Benfica, where he spent eight years before heading to one of Lisbon’s top rivals, Porto. His 125 games with the light blue shirt since it was released in October 2005 make him the second most international Uruguayan.

3. Diego Godín

The now central Inter Milan debuted on the same day as his compatriot Pereira, but his role has been slightly higher, to the point of becoming captain and benchmark for the team. Godín is currently the footballer who has worn the Uruguay shirt the most times in history, with 135 appearances.

4. Diego Lugano

The youngsters are stomping, but the presence of the central defender already retired in this eleven is indisputable. Lugano debuted in 2003 and was an indispensable part of those first good years of Uruguay in this 21st century, he played 95 games and appears as the ninth with the most games.

5. Martín Cáceres

On the left side, although the now Fiorentina footballer has performed in all positions on the defensive line, he is the eighth Uruguayan with the most appearances with the ‘celeste’ with 98 games. He debuted in September 2007 and still continues to defend the shirt.

6. Diego Pérez

The already retired midfielder from Monaco and Bologna debuted with the Uruguayan national team in July 2001 and played 88 official matches with the light blue elastic with a brilliant record in his four appearances in the Copa América.

7. Federico Valverde

The Real Madrid footballer is one of the sensations of this season and at 21 he has shown enough to sneak into this eleven full of authentic Uruguayan football legends. Valverde debuted in September 2017, has played 20 matches and presents himself as the future of the country.

8. Rodrigo Bentancur

The Juventus Turin midfielder exploded at Boca Juniors several seasons ago and aroused the interest of all the greats in Europe. Bentancur ended up joining the Italian team, where he has had to earn the position as in the Uruguayan team. His debut occurred in October 2017, he has played 29 games and is another of the youngsters who must maintain the level of Uruguay.

9. Diego Forlán

The current coach of Peñarol is one of the best footballers in the history of Uruguay, international 112 times since his debut in 2002 and third top scorer with 36 goals, in addition to taking the Golden Ball to the best player in the 2010 World Cup.

10. Edinson Cavani

Uruguay v Ecuador: Group C – Copa America Brazil 2019

The Salto forward made his debut in February 2008 and in his 116 international appearances he has scored 50 goals. This places Cavani as the fourth player with the most games, tied with Muslera, and the second highest historical goalscorer for the Uruguayan team.

11. Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona’s number nine is the fifth in terms of the number of games played, probably due to his disciplinary sanctions, but his 59 goals make Luis Suárez the top scorer in the history of Uruguay.

Don’t miss the rest of the articles in the series:

Japan

Holland

England

Ivory Coast

Brazil

Croatia

Argentina

France

Colombia

Germany

Spain

Belgium

Italy

Mexico

Portugal